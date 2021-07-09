Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Star Trek IV Returning to Theaters for 2-Night Engagement in August

Published

Star Trek IV Returning To Theaters For 2-Night Engagement In August
Paramount Pictures

Get your whale songs ready as Star Trek IV: The Voyager Home is set to beam back into theaters next month for a two-night special engagement to celebrate the film’s 35th anniversary.

To coincide with the anniversary and upcoming 4K UHD Blu-ray release of Star Trek: The Original 4-Movie Collection, Fathom Events will bring “the one with the whales” back to select theaters on Thursday, August 19 and Sunday, August 22.

Originally released in the U.S. on November 26, 1986, The Voyage Home was directed by Leonard Nimoy and stars William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, James Doohan, George Takei, Walter Koenig, Nichelle Nichols and Catherine Hicks.

Official description:

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home 35th Anniversary REMASTERED

When a mysterious alien power threatens the atmosphere of Earth in the 23rd Century, Kirk and his crew must time travel back to 1986 San Francisco to save mankind. Exploring this strange new world, they encounter punk rock, pizza and exact-change buses that are as alien as anything in the far reaches of the galaxy. This thrilling, action-packed, and often hysterical installment of the original motion picture saga returns to the big screen, remastered for its 35th Anniversary!

This event also includes the featurette Three Picture Saga. In this informative and entertaining featurette, cast and crew explore the back-story of one of the greatest story arcs in Science Fiction history – Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, and Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home.

Promotional art:

Tickets are available now through the Fathom Events website.

Stay tuned to trekNews.net for all the latest on upcoming Star Trek releases and events.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Facebook

Twitter

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Articles

Star Trek: TNG Cast Members Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton & Brent Spiner Reunited For Star Trek Fleet Command Video Star Trek: TNG Cast Members Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton & Brent Spiner Reunited For Star Trek Fleet Command Video

News

Star Trek: TNG Cast Members Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton & Brent Spiner Reunited for Star Trek Fleet Command Video

This week, Star Trek Fleet Command gaming company Scopely reunited Star Trek: The Next Generation cast members Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton and Brent Spiner...

June 19, 2021
New Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Trailer + Poster New Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Trailer + Poster

News

‘Time has been broken’ in New Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Trailer + New Artwork Revealed

To celebrate Captain Picard Day, Paramount Plus has unveiled a brand new Star Trek: Picard season two teaser trailer. The trailer features Patrick Stewart...

June 16, 2021
New Details On Creation's 55-Year Mission Tour In Las Vegas + A New Location For 2022 New Details On Creation's 55-Year Mission Tour In Las Vegas + A New Location For 2022

Conventions and Events

New Details on Creation’s 55-Year Mission Tour in Las Vegas + A New Location for 2022

Following the cancellation of last year’s Star Trek Las Vegas, Creation Entertainment is bringing a new event, The 55-Year Mission, to the city later...

June 23, 2021
Star Trek: Discovery - Season 3 Coming To Blu-Ray In July, Complete List Of Special Features Star Trek: Discovery - Season 3 Coming To Blu-Ray In July, Complete List Of Special Features

News

Star Trek: Discovery – Season 3 Coming to Blu-ray in July, Complete List of Special Features

The third season of Star Trek: Discovery is slated to be released on DVD, Blu-ray, and in Steelbook packaging on July 20th. In addition...

May 11, 2021

AboutContactTip UsTerms of UsePrivacy Notice

TrekNews.net, the website, the promotion thereof and/or any exhibition of material created by TrekNews.net is not endorsed or sponsored by or affiliated with CBS/Paramount Pictures or the STAR TREK franchise.


© 2011–2021 TrekNews.net