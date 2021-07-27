Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 will be available on Amazon Prime Internationally

Published

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Will Be Available On Amazon Prime Internationally

Amazon Prime has been announced as the international streaming partner for the second season of Star Trek: Lower Decks with a premiere date of Friday, August 13.

The series, which will stream on Paramount Plus in the United States and on Crave in Canada will now be available to fans in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Japan, India and more through the Amazon Prime streaming service.

The second season of Lower Decks will consist of ten episodes — each rolling out weekly through the season finale on Friday, October 15.

Created and developed by Mike McMahan, the series is produced by CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment and stars Tawney Newsome as Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler, Noël Wells as D’Vana Tendi, Eugene Cordero as Sam Rutherford, Dawnn Lewis as Carol Freeman, Jerry O’Connell as Jack Ransom, Fred Tatasciore as Shaxs and Gillian Vigman as T’Ana.

During last week’s ComicCon@Home panel, it was revealed that Carl Tart will voice series newcomer Lt. Kayshon, Voyager’s Robert Duncan McNeil will appear again as Tom Paris and Star Trek veteran Jeffrey Combs will voice the evil computer.

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 2 will premiere on Paramount Plus on August 12 and on Amazon Prime on August 13.

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season One is now available on Blu-ray.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

In this article:
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Facebook

Twitter

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Articles

Star Trek IV Returning To Theaters For 2-Night Engagement In August Star Trek IV Returning To Theaters For 2-Night Engagement In August

News

Star Trek IV Returning to Theaters for 2-Night Engagement in August

Get your whale songs ready as Star Trek IV: The Voyager Home is set to beam back into theaters next month for a two-night...

July 9, 2021
Star Trek: TNG Cast Members Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton & Brent Spiner Reunited For Star Trek Fleet Command Video Star Trek: TNG Cast Members Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton & Brent Spiner Reunited For Star Trek Fleet Command Video

News

Star Trek: TNG Cast Members Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton & Brent Spiner Reunited for Star Trek Fleet Command Video

This week, Star Trek Fleet Command gaming company Scopely reunited Star Trek: The Next Generation cast members Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton and Brent Spiner...

June 19, 2021
New Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Teaser Shows Off New Uniforms, Rarely-Seen Alien Species New Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Teaser Shows Off New Uniforms, Rarely-Seen Alien Species

News

New Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Teaser Shows off New Uniforms, rarely-Seen Alien Species

To celebrate one month until Star Trek: Lower Decks season two premieres, Paramount+ has released a short teaser showing off a scene from the...

July 12, 2021
New Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Trailer + Poster New Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Trailer + Poster

News

‘Time has been broken’ in New Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Trailer + New Artwork Revealed

To celebrate Captain Picard Day, Paramount Plus has unveiled a brand new Star Trek: Picard season two teaser trailer. The trailer features Patrick Stewart...

June 16, 2021

AboutContactTip UsTerms of UsePrivacy Notice

TrekNews.net, the website, the promotion thereof and/or any exhibition of material created by TrekNews.net is not endorsed or sponsored by or affiliated with CBS/Paramount Pictures or the STAR TREK franchise.


© 2011–2021 TrekNews.net