Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 will be available on Amazon Prime Internationally

Amazon Prime has been announced as the international streaming partner for the second season of Star Trek: Lower Decks with a premiere date of Friday, August 13.
The series, which will stream on Paramount Plus in the United States and on Crave in Canada will now be available to fans in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Japan, India and more through the Amazon Prime streaming service.
The second season of Lower Decks will consist of ten episodes — each rolling out weekly through the season finale on Friday, October 15.
Created and developed by Mike McMahan, the series is produced by CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment and stars Tawney Newsome as Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler, Noël Wells as D’Vana Tendi, Eugene Cordero as Sam Rutherford, Dawnn Lewis as Carol Freeman, Jerry O’Connell as Jack Ransom, Fred Tatasciore as Shaxs and Gillian Vigman as T’Ana.
During last week’s ComicCon@Home panel, it was revealed that Carl Tart will voice series newcomer Lt. Kayshon, Voyager’s Robert Duncan McNeil will appear again as Tom Paris and Star Trek veteran Jeffrey Combs will voice the evil computer.
Star Trek: Lower Decks season 2 will premiere on Paramount Plus on August 12 and on Amazon Prime on August 13.
Star Trek: Lower Decks Season One is now available on Blu-ray.
