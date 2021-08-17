Preview: STAR TREK: VILLAINS Examines Starfleet’s Most Dangerous Adversaries

Star Trek: Villains Preview

The rogue’s gallery of Star Trek’s exceptional bad guys and bad girls is being celebrated in Star Trek: Villains, an upcoming book being released from Titan Comics on September 21, 2021.

The 176-page book contains profiles, classic interviews and rare photos of some of the most outstanding villains that have appeared in Star Trek films and on television — including the Borg Queen (Alice Krige, Susanna Thompson), Khan Noonien Singh (Ricardo Montalban, Benedict Cumberbatch), Q (John de Lancie), Shinzon (Tom Hardy), Sybok (Laurence George Luckinbill), Nero (Erc Bana), Kang (Michael Ansara) and more.



The book is available now for pre-order on Amazon.



Check out the cover art and preview images from the book along with the product description below.

Cover Art

Star Trek: Villains cover art | Titan Books

Interior Pages

Interior spread

Khan Noonien Singh

The Borg Queen

Nero

The Gorn

Official Product Description

An essential guide to Star Trek’s most iconic villains, featuring profiles and interviews.

Over the 50 incredible years of Star Trek TV shows and movies, the franchise has produced many stand-out villains.

Collected here are features on some of the very best – or worst – villains and classic interviews with the actors who portrayed them. Includes the Borg (Alice Krige as the Borg Queen), Khan (Ricardo Montalban, Benedict Cumberbatch), Q (John de Lancie), Shinzon (Tom Hardy) and many, many more.

Star Trek: Villains will be released on September 21 and is available to pre-order now on Amazon.

