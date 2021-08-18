New Images From Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 2 “Kayshon, His Eyes Open”

Following last week’s season two premiere, Star Trek: Lower Decks returns this week with the second episode “Kayshon, His Eyes Open” which was written by Chris Kula and directed by Kim Arndt. It will stream on Paramount+ beginning on Thursday, August 19.
The episode will see the introduction of the new character Kayshon, a Tamarian security officer, voiced by Carl Tart.
Check out twelve new photos and a video sneak peek below.
Our Lower Deckers have trouble bonding with Ensign Jet Manhaver, who has been assigned Boimler’s bunk and shift duties. Meanwhile, we get a glimpse of Boimler’s life on the U.S.S. Titan, which is more intense than he thought it would be.
New images
Video preview
During last week’s episode of The Ready Room, a one-minute preview of the episode was shown. You can watch that below.
Previously revealed images
Last week, in addition to images from the second season premiere, CBS released five images from “Kayshon, His Eyes Open.”
Star Trek: Lower Decks is available on the Paramount+ streaming service in the U.S. and Latin America, internationally through Amazon Prime, and on CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streaming on Crave in Canada.
