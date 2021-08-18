New Images From Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 2 “Kayshon, His Eyes Open”

Following last week’s season two premiere, Star Trek: Lower Decks returns this week with the second episode “Kayshon, His Eyes Open” which was written by Chris Kula and directed by Kim Arndt. It will stream on Paramount+ beginning on Thursday, August 19.

The episode will see the introduction of the new character Kayshon, a Tamarian security officer, voiced by Carl Tart.

Check out twelve new photos and a video sneak peek below.

Our Lower Deckers have trouble bonding with Ensign Jet Manhaver, who has been assigned Boimler’s bunk and shift duties. Meanwhile, we get a glimpse of Boimler’s life on the U.S.S. Titan, which is more intense than he thought it would be.

New images

Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Marcus Henderson as Lieutenant Jet

Vanessa Marshall as First Officer and Ryan Stanger as “Tactical Officer”

Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford and Siggi

Carl Tart as Lieutenant Kayshon and Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi

Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi, Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Marcus Henderson as Lieutenant Jet, Carl Tart as Lieutenant Kayshon, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford and Siggi

Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Vanessa Marshall as First Officer, Jonathan Scott Frakes as Capt. William T. Riker and Ryan Stanger as “Tactical Officer”

U.S.S. Titan

Carl Tart as Lieutenant Kayshon

Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi, Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Marcus Henderson as Lieutenant Jet, Carl Tart as Lieutenant Kayshon, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford and Siggi

Jerry O’Connell as Commander Ransom and Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman

Vanessa Marshall as First Officer and Ryan Stanger as “Tactical Officer”

Ryan Stanger as Tactical Officer and Vanessa Marshall as First Officer

Video preview

During last week’s episode of The Ready Room, a one-minute preview of the episode was shown. You can watch that below.

Previously revealed images

Last week, in addition to images from the second season premiere, CBS released five images from “Kayshon, His Eyes Open.”

Noël Wells as D’Vana Tendi

Carl Tart as Lieutenant Kayshon and Noël Wells as D’Vana Tendi

The U.S.S Cerritos

Nolan North as Miner, Vanessa Marshall as First Officer and Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler

Carl Tart as Lieutenant Kayshon

Star Trek: Lower Decks is available on the Paramount+ streaming service in the U.S. and Latin America, internationally through Amazon Prime, and on CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streaming on Crave in Canada.

