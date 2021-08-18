Connect with us

New Images From Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 2 “Kayshon, His Eyes Open”

Here’s a sneak peek at this week’s episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks “Kayshon, His Eyes Open”

Published

New Images From Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 2 "Kayshon, His Eyes Open"

Following last week’s season two premiere, Star Trek: Lower Decks returns this week with the second episode “Kayshon, His Eyes Open” which was written by Chris Kula and directed by Kim Arndt. It will stream on Paramount+ beginning on Thursday, August 19.

The episode will see the introduction of the new character Kayshon, a Tamarian security officer, voiced by Carl Tart.

Check out twelve new photos and a video sneak peek below.

Our Lower Deckers have trouble bonding with Ensign Jet Manhaver, who has been assigned Boimler’s bunk and shift duties. Meanwhile, we get a glimpse of Boimler’s life on the U.S.S. Titan, which is more intense than he thought it would be.

New images

Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Marcus Henderson as Lieutenant Jet
Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Marcus Henderson as Lieutenant Jet
Vanessa Marshall as First Officer and Ryan Stanger as "Tactical Officer"
Vanessa Marshall as First Officer and Ryan Stanger as "Tactical Officer"
Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford and Siggi
Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford and Siggi
Carl Tart as Lieutenant Kayshon and Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi
Carl Tart as Lieutenant Kayshon and Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi
Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi, Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Marcus Henderson as Lieutenant Jet, Carl Tart as Lieutenant Kayshon, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford and Siggi
Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi, Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Marcus Henderson as Lieutenant Jet, Carl Tart as Lieutenant Kayshon, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford and Siggi
Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Vanessa Marshall as First Officer, Jonathan Scott Frakes as Capt. William T. Riker and Ryan Stanger as "Tactical Officer"
Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Vanessa Marshall as First Officer, Jonathan Scott Frakes as Capt. William T. Riker and Ryan Stanger as "Tactical Officer"
U.S.S. Titan
U.S.S. Titan
Carl Tart as Lieutenant Kayshon
Carl Tart as Lieutenant Kayshon
Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi, Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Marcus Henderson as Lieutenant Jet, Carl Tart as Lieutenant Kayshon, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford and Siggi
Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi, Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Marcus Henderson as Lieutenant Jet, Carl Tart as Lieutenant Kayshon, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford and Siggi
Jerry O'Connell as Commander Ransom and Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman
Jerry O'Connell as Commander Ransom and Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman
Vanessa Marshall as First Officer and Ryan Stanger as "Tactical Officer"
Vanessa Marshall as First Officer and Ryan Stanger as "Tactical Officer"
Ryan Stanger as Tactical Officer and Vanessa Marshall as First Officer
Ryan Stanger as Tactical Officer and Vanessa Marshall as First Officer

Video preview

During last week’s episode of The Ready Room, a one-minute preview of the episode was shown. You can watch that below.

Previously revealed images

Last week, in addition to images from the second season premiere, CBS released five images from “Kayshon, His Eyes Open.”

Noël Wells as D'Vana Tendi
Noël Wells as D'Vana Tendi
Carl Tart as Lieutenant Kayshon and Noël Wells as D'Vana Tendi
Carl Tart as Lieutenant Kayshon and Noël Wells as D'Vana Tendi
The U.S.S Cerritos
The U.S.S Cerritos
Nolan North as Miner, Vanessa Marshall as First Officer and Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler
Nolan North as Miner, Vanessa Marshall as First Officer and Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler
Carl Tart as Lieutenant Kayshon

Star Trek: Lower Decks is available on the Paramount+ streaming service in the U.S. and Latin America, internationally through Amazon Prime, and on CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streaming on Crave in Canada.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

