Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

New Images From Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 3 “We’ll Always Have Tom Paris”

A sneak peek at this week’s Star Trek: Lower Decks episode, featuring the return of Voyager star Robert Duncan McNeill.

Published

New Images From Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 3 "We'll Always Have Tom Paris"
Paramount+

“We’ll Always Have Tom Paris” Episode Preview

Star Trek: Lower Decks returns this week with the third episode of the series’ second season with “We’ll Always Have Tom Paris.” Written by M. Willis and directed by Bob Suarez, the episode will stream on Paramount+ beginning on Thursday, August 26.

The title is a play on the Star Trek: The Next Generation first season episode “We’ll Always Have Paris,” and will re-introduce Robert Duncan McNeill‘s Voyager character Tom Paris to the Star Trek universe — which was first teased in the season 2 trailer shown during ComicCon@Home back in July.

Check out 13 new photos below.

New images

Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler
Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler
Carl Tart as Lieutenant Kayshon, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman and Jerry O'Connell as Commander
Carl Tart as Lieutenant Kayshon, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman and Jerry O’Connell as Commander
Robert Duncan McNeill as Tom Paris
Robert Duncan McNeill as Tom Paris
Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler
Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler
Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi and Gillian Vigman as Dr. T'Ana
Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi and Gillian Vigman as Dr. T’Ana
Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler and Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner
Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler and Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner
Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi and Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner
Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi and Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner
Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler
Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler
Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi
Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi
Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi
Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi
Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi
Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi
Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi
Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi
The U.S.S Cerritos
The U.S.S Cerritos

Star Trek: Lower Decks is available on the Paramount+ streaming service in the U.S. and Latin America, internationally through Amazon Prime, and on CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streaming on Crave in Canada.

The first season of Lower Decks is now available on Blu-ray.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Facebook

Twitter

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Articles

Star Trek IV Returning To Theaters For 2-Night Engagement In August Star Trek IV Returning To Theaters For 2-Night Engagement In August

News

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home returns to theaters for 2 nights to celebrate the film’s 35th anniversary

Get your whale songs ready as Star Trek IV: The Voyager Home is set to beam back into theaters next month for a two-night...

July 9, 2021
Robert Beltran Says He's Returning To Star Trek In 'Prodigy' Robert Beltran Says He's Returning To Star Trek In 'Prodigy'

News

Robert Beltran Says He’s Returning to Star Trek in ‘Prodigy’

It looks like Kate Mulgrew won’t be the only Voyager castmember returning to the Star Trek franchise in the upcoming animated series Star Trek:...

August 15, 2021
New Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Teaser Shows Off New Uniforms, Rarely-Seen Alien Species New Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Teaser Shows Off New Uniforms, Rarely-Seen Alien Species

News

New Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Teaser Shows off New Uniforms, rarely-Seen Alien Species

To celebrate one month until Star Trek: Lower Decks season two premieres, Paramount+ has released a short teaser showing off a scene from the...

July 12, 2021
Star Trek Wines Announces Andorian Blue Chardonnay And Cardassian Kanar, Shipping In November Star Trek Wines Announces Andorian Blue Chardonnay And Cardassian Kanar, Shipping In November

News

Star Trek Wines Announces Andorian Blue Chardonnay and Cardassian Kanar, Shipping in November

Two new Star Trek Wines made their debut at STLV — Andorian Blue Special Reserve Chardonnay and Cardassian Kanar Red Blend

August 10, 2021

AboutContactTip UsTerms of UsePrivacy Notice

TrekNews.net, the website, the promotion thereof and/or any exhibition of material created by TrekNews.net is not endorsed or sponsored by or affiliated with CBS/Paramount Pictures or the STAR TREK franchise.


© 2011–2021 TrekNews.net