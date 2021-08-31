Star Trek: Prodigy Main Title Sequence features New Starship, Opening Score

The opening for Star Trek: Prodigy has been revealed. On Tuesday, CBS and Paramount+ showed off the sequence for the upcoming animated kid’s series during their Television Critics Association (TCA) presentation. The opening heavily features the series’ main hero ship, the U.S.S. Protostar and pays tribute to Star Trek openings of the past.
The opening for Prodigy features a theme scored by Academy Award winner Michael Giacchino, who also scored 2009’s Star Trek, 2013’s Star Trek Into Darkness and 2016’s Star Trek Beyond.
Star Trek: Prodigy main title sequence
Here’s the video on Twitter for international viewers:
The series’ cast and crew include Kate Mulgrew, Brett Gray, Ella Purnell, Angus Imrie, Rylee Alazraqui, Dee Bradley Baker, Jason Mantzoukas, John Noble and Jimmi Simpson, executive producers Kevin Hageman and Dan Hageman, and co-executive producer Ben Hibon.
Prodigy will premiere on Paramount+ this fall prior to being broadcast on Nickelodeon.
The first trailer for the series debuted in July during San Diego ComicCon@Home.
