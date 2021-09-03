Connect with us

The Borg Queen will make her return in the second season of STAR TREK: PICARD, played by Annie Wersching

Published

Annie Wersching Cast As Borg Queen On Star Trek: Picard

The upcoming second season of Star Trek: Picard will include one of Jean-Luc’s greatest adversaries, as Annie Wersching has been cast as the Borg Queen.

The casting was first reported by Deadline and will make Wersching the third actress to take on the role — originally played by Alice Krige in Star Trek: First Contact and later in Star Trek: Voyager. Susanna Thompson later played the Borg Queen in the Voyager episodes “Dark Frontier”, “Unimatrix Zero”, and “Unimatrix Zero, Part II”.

Wersching as Liana on Star Trek: Enterprise
Wersching as Liana on Star Trek: Enterprise | CBS

Wersching is no stranger to the Star Trek franchise, previously appearing on Enterprise as Liana in the first season episode “Oasis.” Her other credits include Bosch, Runaways, Timeless, The Vampire Diaries and General Hospital.

How the Borg Queen will factor into the second season of Picard is unknown but there’s a good chance she will face off against Jean-Luc Picard at some point and reignite their rivalry.

Alice Krige as the Borg Queen with Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: First Contact
Alice Krige as the Borg Queen with Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: First Contact | Paramount Pictures

Star Trek: Picard season two will also see John de Lancie return as Q, which was revealed back in April with the premiere of the second season trailer.

The series will star Patrick Stewart (Jean-Luc Picard), Alison Pill (Agnes Jurati), Isa Briones (Soji Asha), Evan Evagora (Elnor), Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), Santiago Cabrera (Chris Rios), Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine), Orla Brady (Laris) and Brent Spiner (Altan Soong). Akiva Goldsman and Terry Matalas will serve as showrunners.

The second season will consist of ten episodes and is expected to premiere on Paramount+ in 2022.

