Star Trek: Prodigy First Full Trailer, Premiere Date, Series Key Art

Published

Star Trek: Prodigy First Full Trailer, Premiere Date, Series Key Art
Paramount+

With the premiere of Star Trek: Prodigy on the horizon, CBS debuted the first full trailer for the series, as part of the Star Trek Day streaming event. It was also announced that the series will premiere on Paramount+ on October 28, 2021.

The trailer itself runs just over a minute and a half and was introduced by Prodigy creators Dan and Kevin Hageman along with series star Kate Mulgrew.

Check it out below.

Star Trek: Prodigy First Trailer

Animated Captain Kathryn Janeway

Included in the trailer, we also get a better look at the animated version of Kate Mulgrew as Captain Kathryn Janeway as she welcomes the crew.

Animated Kathryn Janeway
“On behalf of Starfleet — welcome aboard.”

Key art

Also as part of the panel, the series’ key art was also revealed.

Star Trek: Prodigy key art
Star Trek: Prodigy key art

The series’ cast and crew include Kate MulgrewBrett GrayElla PurnellAngus ImrieRylee AlazraquiDee Bradley BakerJason Mantzoukas, John Noble and Jimmi Simpson, executive producers Kevin Hageman and Dan Hageman, and co-executive producer Ben Hibon.

Prodigy will premiere on Paramount+ this fall prior to being broadcast on Nickelodeon.

The first trailer for the series debuted in July during San Diego ComicCon@Home.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, and more.

