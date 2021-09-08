Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Premiere Date Announced, New Photo of Sonequa Martin-Green as Captain Burnham

Published

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Premiere Date Announced, New Photo of Sonequa Martin-Green as Captain Burnham
Paramount+

The premiere of the fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery is right around the corner. Announced during the series’ Star Trek Day panel, Discovery will return on November 18, 2021.

Sonequa Martin-Green as Captain Burnham

Update: The first image of Sonequa Martin-Green as Captain Michael Burnham in the upcoming fourth season is here. It showcases Burnham in her new red uniform that was first seen in the teaser trailer back in April.

Sonequa Martin-Green as Captain Burnham in Star Trek: Discovery season 4
Sonequa Martin-Green as Captain Burnham in Star Trek: Discovery season 4

Announcement graphic

CBS also released a teaser graphic for the upcoming season, with a Starfleet delta made up of light streaks and the season four premiere date.

Official season four synopsis:

Season four of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery facing a threat unlike any they’ve ever encountered. With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all.

Season 4 teaser

There was no new trailer revealed during Star Trek Day. However, one is expected in the coming weeks — potentially at New York Comic-Con in October.

Star Trek: Discovery season four was first announced in October 2020, began filming in November and will star Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), and Blu Del Barrio (Adira), Ian Alexander (Grey).

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Written By

3 Comments

3 Comments

  1. JAMES TRAMMELL Sr

    September 9, 2021 at 4:53 pm

    They’re KILLING ME with this SLOW release date news!! This junkie NEEDS his FIX people!!!!!!! SMHO

    Reply

  2. MR J H GREEN

    September 10, 2021 at 6:04 am

    I don’t mind, it’s on my birthday. Finally a present I really want (after 63 years of waiting for one!!) A great change from socks!!!

    Reply

  3. Mark Hammond

    September 10, 2021 at 7:15 am

    Did anyone else catch the “Michelle Yeoh” starring in STD season 4 drop? Typo or is she making a memory cameo or is the guardian bringing the character back? Now that’s a subtle tease!
    Trektreasurehunter

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Facebook

Twitter

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Articles

Robert Beltran Says He's Returning To Star Trek In 'Prodigy' Robert Beltran Says He's Returning To Star Trek In 'Prodigy'

News

Robert Beltran Says He’s Returning to Star Trek in ‘Prodigy’

It looks like Kate Mulgrew won’t be the only Voyager castmember returning to the Star Trek franchise in the upcoming animated series Star Trek:...

August 15, 2021
First Look: Star Trek Picard Season 2 Trailer Takes Us "Home", Season 3 Officially Announced First Look: Star Trek Picard Season 2 Trailer Takes Us "Home", Season 3 Officially Announced

News

First Look: Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Trailer Takes Us “Home”, Season 3 Officially Announced

The trailer for the second season of Star Trek: Picard made its debut during Wednesday’s Star Trek Day festivities. The trailer gives us a...

2 days ago
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Cast Revealed, Including Legacy Characters Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Cast Revealed, Including Legacy Characters

News

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Cast Revealed, Including Legacy Characters

The cast of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has been revealed. Joining Anson Mount (Captain Christopher Pike), Rebecca Romijn (Una Chin-Riley/Number One) and Ethan...

2 days ago
Star Trek Wines Announces Andorian Blue Chardonnay And Cardassian Kanar, Shipping In November Star Trek Wines Announces Andorian Blue Chardonnay And Cardassian Kanar, Shipping In November

News

Star Trek Wines Announces Andorian Blue Chardonnay and Cardassian Kanar, Shipping in November

Two new Star Trek Wines made their debut at STLV — Andorian Blue Special Reserve Chardonnay and Cardassian Kanar Red Blend

August 10, 2021

AboutContactTip UsTerms of UsePrivacy Notice

TrekNews.net, the website, the promotion thereof and/or any exhibition of material created by TrekNews.net is not endorsed or sponsored by or affiliated with CBS/Paramount Pictures or the STAR TREK franchise.


© 2011–2021 TrekNews.net