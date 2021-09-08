Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Premiere Date Announced, New Photo of Sonequa Martin-Green as Captain Burnham

The premiere of the fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery is right around the corner. Announced during the series’ Star Trek Day panel, Discovery will return on November 18, 2021.

Sonequa Martin-Green as Captain Burnham

Update: The first image of Sonequa Martin-Green as Captain Michael Burnham in the upcoming fourth season is here. It showcases Burnham in her new red uniform that was first seen in the teaser trailer back in April.

Sonequa Martin-Green as Captain Burnham in Star Trek: Discovery season 4

Announcement graphic

CBS also released a teaser graphic for the upcoming season, with a Starfleet delta made up of light streaks and the season four premiere date.

Official season four synopsis:

Season four of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery facing a threat unlike any they’ve ever encountered. With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all.

Season 4 teaser

There was no new trailer revealed during Star Trek Day. However, one is expected in the coming weeks — potentially at New York Comic-Con in October.

Star Trek: Discovery season four was first announced in October 2020, began filming in November and will star Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), and Blu Del Barrio (Adira), Ian Alexander (Grey).

