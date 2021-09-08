Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Premiere Date Announced, New Photo of Sonequa Martin-Green as Captain Burnham

The premiere of the fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery is right around the corner. Announced during the series’ Star Trek Day panel, Discovery will return on November 18, 2021.
Sonequa Martin-Green as Captain Burnham
Update: The first image of Sonequa Martin-Green as Captain Michael Burnham in the upcoming fourth season is here. It showcases Burnham in her new red uniform that was first seen in the teaser trailer back in April.
Announcement graphic
CBS also released a teaser graphic for the upcoming season, with a Starfleet delta made up of light streaks and the season four premiere date.
Official season four synopsis:
Season four of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery facing a threat unlike any they’ve ever encountered. With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all.
Season 4 teaser
There was no new trailer revealed during Star Trek Day. However, one is expected in the coming weeks — potentially at New York Comic-Con in October.
Star Trek: Discovery season four was first announced in October 2020, began filming in November and will star Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), and Blu Del Barrio (Adira), Ian Alexander (Grey).
JAMES TRAMMELL Sr
September 9, 2021 at 4:53 pm
They’re KILLING ME with this SLOW release date news!! This junkie NEEDS his FIX people!!!!!!! SMHO
MR J H GREEN
September 10, 2021 at 6:04 am
I don’t mind, it’s on my birthday. Finally a present I really want (after 63 years of waiting for one!!) A great change from socks!!!
Mark Hammond
September 10, 2021 at 7:15 am
Did anyone else catch the “Michelle Yeoh” starring in STD season 4 drop? Typo or is she making a memory cameo or is the guardian bringing the character back? Now that’s a subtle tease!
Trektreasurehunter