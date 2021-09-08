Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Cast Revealed, Including Legacy Characters

The cast of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has been revealed. Joining Anson Mount (Captain Christopher Pike), Rebecca Romijn (Una Chin-Riley/Number One) and Ethan Peck (Spock), will be Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Bruce Horak as Hemmer.
The announcement was made during the Star Trek Day Strange New Worlds panel.
Check out the video below.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds cast announcement
Star Trek: Strange New Wolds cast
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds was first ordered last May and is being produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.
Ben
September 9, 2021 at 4:31 am
Awesome, looking forward to seeing this one!
bloodless
September 9, 2021 at 11:27 am
Gezz, got enough females on this one ?!
This better not be another Star Trek Diversity dumpster fire.
Jeff
September 9, 2021 at 12:09 pm
4 males, 5 females. Pretty proportional. Or you just want a big sausage party?
Steve Foerster
September 9, 2021 at 1:17 pm
Don’t worry all the same incels complaining about this now will soon move on to making gross graphic descriptions about what they’d do with those actresses given the chance.
Rik
September 10, 2021 at 12:51 pm
No Sulu? Would’ve liked to have seen him in the early days, back when he was in the Science Dept before he became the helmsman.