Star Trek: Discovery Drops All-New Season 4 Trailer, Key Art at New York Comic Con

The cast and crew of Star Trek: Discovery unveiled the trailer for the series’ upcoming fourth season during New York Comic Con on Saturday.
Discovery cast members Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), and Blu Del Barrio (Adira), along with showrunner Michelle Paradise appeared on the NYCC Empire stage to discuss the new season and debuted the trailer along with new key art for the series.
Check out the trailer below.
Star Trek: Discovery season 4 trailer:
Official description:
Season four of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery facing a threat unlike any they’ve ever encountered. With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all.
Season 4 Key Art:
Paramount+ also unveiled the Star Trek: Discovery season four key art during NYCC — featuring Sonequa Martin-Green as Captain Michael Burnham and the USS Discovery’s captain’s chair.
Star Trek: Discovery is set to return with its fourth season on November 18th and will star Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), and Blu Del Barrio (Adira), Ian Alexander (Grey).
