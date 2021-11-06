Connect with us

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Photos + Episode Titles Revealed

Photos and titles for the first four episodes of Star Trek: Discovery‘s upcoming fourth season

With less than two weeks until the fourth season premiere of Star Trek: Discovery, we’ve got some new photos and titles from the first four episodes.

The fourth season of Discovery will begin streaming on Paramount+ on Thursday, November 18th, and will pick up where the prior left off as, the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery — led by newly appointed Captain Michael Burnham — confronts the challenge of the unknown and works together to help ensure a hopeful future.

Episode 401: “Kobayashi Maru” (November 18, 2021)

Episode 402: “Anomaly” (November 25, 2021)

Episode 403: “Choose to Live” (December 2, 2021)

Episode 404: “All Is Possible” (December 9, 2021)

Photo from Star Trek: Discovery Episode 401 "Kobayashi Maru"
Chelah Horsdal as the Federation President from episode 401 “Kobayashi Maru” | Paramount+
Photo from Star Trek: Discovery Episode 402 "Anomaly"
David Ajala as Book and Sonequa Martin-Green as Captain Michael Burnham from episode 402 “Anomaly” | Paramount+
Photo from Star Trek: Discovery Episode 403 "Choose to Live"
Oded Fehr as Admiral Vance and Sonequa Martin-Green as Captain Michael Burnham from episode 403 “Choose to Live” | Paramount+
Photo from Star Trek: Discovery Episode 404 "All is Possible"
Mary Wiseman as Sylvia Tilly and Blu de Barrio as Adira from episode 404 “All is Possible” | Paramount+

Star Trek: Discovery season 4 trailer

The trailer for Discovery season 4 was released during New York Comic Con in October.

The fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), and Blu Del Barrio (Adira), Ian Alexander (Grey).

Star Trek: Discovery streams on Paramount+ in the U.S., and is distributed on Netflix in 190 countries and in Canada on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

  1. RA

    November 7, 2021 at 8:40 am

    So the season begins referencing the famous no win scenario test. All I can think about is how epic it would be if the season ended with an actual and no one scenario, or at least a major defeat or setback that’s just the stage for actual growth and story development (akin to some of the season finales of DS9).

    • Matthew

      November 8, 2021 at 7:51 pm

      They wouldn’t do it because of cost but I think they should destroy Discovery. They’re so out of place with such an old ship and a Discovery-B would add a new dynamic. They could show future holodecks and the like.

