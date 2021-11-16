Connect with us

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Premiere “Kobayashi Maru” Preview + 18 New Photos

A seemingly routine mission reveals the existence of a terrifying new threat for Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery.

Published

Star Trek: Discovery season four premieres Thursday with “Kobayashi Maru”

Star Trek: Discovery returns with its fourth season premiere “Kobayashi Maru” on Thursday, November 18th. The episode picks up where the prior season left off with Michael Burnham as the recently appointed captain of the U.S.S. Discovery as she leads the crew on what appears to be a routine mission that turns out to be anything but.

The episode is directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi and written by series executive producer Michelle Paradise, Star Trek Universe chief Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet.

Synopsis:

After months spent reconnecting the Federation with distant worlds, Captain Michael Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery are sent to assist a damaged space station – a seemingly routine mission that reveals the existence of a terrifying new threat.

Photos:

In addition to the first-look images we shared last week, we now have even more photos from the season premiere — including Chelah Horsdal as Federation President Laira Rillak.

David Ajala as Book and Sonequa Martin Green as Burnham
Mary Wiseman as Tilly
Oyin Oladejo as Lt. Joann Owosekun, Sonequa Martin Green as Burnham and Emily Coutts as Lt. Keyla Detmer
Sonequa Martin Green as Burnham
David Ajala as Book and Sonequa Martin Green as Burnham
Sonequa Martin Green as Burnham
Sara Mitich as Lt. Nilsson
Blu del Barrio as Adira
Sonequa Martin Green as Burnham
Chelah Horsdal as President Laira Rillak
David Ajala as Book and Sonequa Martin Green as Burnham
Chelah Horsdal as President Laira Rillak and Sonequa Martin Green as Burnham
Chelah Horsdal as President Laira Rillak
Chelah Horsdal as President Laira Rillak
Blu del Barrio as Adira and Mary Wiseman as Tilly
Chelah Horsdal as President Laira Rillak
Blu del Barrio as Adira and Mary Wiseman as Tilly
Season 4 Trailer:

The fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Blu Del Barrio (Adira), and Ian Alexander (Grey).

Star Trek: Discovery streams on Paramount+ in the U.S. and on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada.

In this article:
