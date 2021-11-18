Three New Star Trek: Discovery Starships Warping In From Hero Collector

New Starships debut just in time for Star Trek: Discovery’s fourth season

Hero Collector, Eaglemoss’s premier collectibles brand, is adding three new ships to its Star Trek: Universe Collection just in time for Discovery’s fourth season premiere.

Formerly known as the Star Trek: Discovery Collection, the line has been rebranded as the Universe Collection to accommodate ships from shows post-Discovery series like Picard (and presumably Strange New Worlds in the future). This collection is also separate from The Star Trek Starships Collection, the company’s oldest product line dating back to 2013 with over 180 ships from the Star Trek franchise produced so far.

The new trio of ships to join the collection are:

U.S.S Discovery-A (Refit)

The U.S.S. Discovery NCC-1031 underwent an extensive refit at Federation headquarters following the ship’s sudden and violent arrival in the 32nd century. It was upgraded with futuristic technology and recommissioned as the U.S.S. Discovery NCC-1031-A.

Section 31 Deimos-Class

The covert ops organization Section 31 secretly developed and deployed a number of stealth ships, with the Deimos-Class serving as a mothership. It’s actually based on a Federation design for a smaller intel science destroyer and was extended to a length of nearly 900 meters. The Deimos also boasts swarms of autonomous drone-fighters stored in the saucer “wings” on either side of its central spine.

Cleveland Booker’s Ship

Cleveland Booker’s small scout ship is equipped with a cloaking device, subspace communications system, and several faster-than-light propulsion systems. Most impressively, the ship’s “morph” capability enables it to reassemble into different configurations… even mid-flight.

Details

Priced at $55 each, star starships each come packaged with a magazine that includes a detailed profile of the ship, along with behind-the-scenes information about its creation, complete with original sketches, plus artist and designer interviews. The ship itself, made from die-cast metal and resin, comes with a base and a stand.

As always with Hero Collector’s Starships Collections, fans can sign up for a monthly subscription or purchase ships individually through the Eaglemoss shop or specialty retail. If you’d like to purchase previously published starships there are also Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals being offered on both Eaglemoss’s UK/European website and the US website.

For details about a monthly subscription, visit herocollector.com/star-trek-universe, and go to en-us.eaglemoss.com/hero-collector/star-trek/star-trek-universe to purchase individual ships.