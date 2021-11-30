Star Trek: Discovery Episode 403 “Choose to Live” Preview + New Photos

Star Trek: Discovery season 4 episode 3 “Choose To Live”

Star Trek: Discovery returns this week with the third episode of season four on Thursday, December 2nd with “Choose To Live.” The episode will focus on Burnham and Tilly’s search for the killer of a Starfleet officer and Stamets struggle to prevent a destructive anomaly.

The episode is directed by Christopher J. Byrne and written by Terri Hughes Burton.

Synopsis:

Burnham and Tilly hunt the killer of a Starfleet officer as Stamets and the science team race against the clock to prevent the anomaly from killing anyone else.

Photos:

Oded Fehr as Admiral Vance

Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham

Tara Rosling as T’Rina and David Ajala as Book

Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham, Oded Fehr as Admiral Vance, Chelah Horsdal as President Laira Rillak and Tara Rosling as T’Rina

Tara Rosling as T’Rina

Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham

Chelah Horsdal as President Laira Rillak

Wilson Cruz as Culber

Wilson Cruz as Culber

Anthony Rapp as Stamets and Tara Rosling as T’Rina

Anthony Rapp as Stamets

Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham

Anthony Rapp as Stamets

Anthony Rapp as Stamets and David Ajala as Book

David Ajala as Book

“Choose to Live” Trailer:

The fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Blu Del Barrio (Adira), and Ian Alexander (Grey).

Star Trek: Discovery streams on Paramount+ in the U.S. and on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada. Internationally, the series is available on Paramount+ and on Pluto TV in select markets.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.