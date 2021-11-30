Connect with us

News

Star Trek: Discovery Episode 403 “Choose to Live” Preview + New Photos

Star Trek: Discovery Episode 403 "Choose To Live" Preview + New Photos
Star Trek: Discovery season 4 episode 3 “Choose To Live”

Star Trek: Discovery returns this week with the third episode of season four on Thursday, December 2nd with “Choose To Live.” The episode will focus on Burnham and Tilly’s search for the killer of a Starfleet officer and Stamets struggle to prevent a destructive anomaly.

The episode is directed by Christopher J. Byrne and written by Terri Hughes Burton.

Burnham and Tilly hunt the killer of a Starfleet officer as Stamets and the science team race against the clock to prevent the anomaly from killing anyone else.

Oded Fehr as Admiral Vance
Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham
Tara Rosling as T'Rina and David Ajala as Book
Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham, Oded Fehr as Admiral Vance, Chelah Horsdal as President Laira Rillak and Tara Rosling as T'Rina
Tara Rosling as T'Rina
Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham
Chelah Horsdal as President Laira Rillak
Wilson Cruz as Culber
Wilson Cruz as Culber
Anthony Rapp as Stamets and Tara Rosling as T'Rina
Anthony Rapp as Stamets
Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham
Anthony Rapp as Stamets
Anthony Rapp as Stamets and David Ajala as Book
David Ajala as Book
The fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Blu Del Barrio (Adira), and Ian Alexander (Grey).

Star Trek: Discovery streams on Paramount+ in the U.S. and on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada. Internationally, the series is available on Paramount+ and on Pluto TV in select markets.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

