Star Trek: Discovery Episode 404 “All Is Possible” Preview + New Photos

Star Trek: Discovery Episode 404 "All Is Possible" Preview + New Photos

Star Trek: Discovery season 4 episode 4 “All Is Possible”

Star Trek: Discovery returns this week with the fourth episode of season four on Thursday, December 9th with “All Is Possible.” The episode will feature the return of David Cronenberg as Kovich and focus on Tilly and Adira’s daring mission with a group of Starfleet cadets.

Tilly and Adira lead a team of Starfleet Academy cadets on a training mission that takes a dangerous turn. Meanwhile, Burnham is pulled into tense negotiations on Ni’Var.

Sonequa Martin Green as Burnham and Anthony Rapp as Stamets
Doug Jones as Saru and Sonequa Martin Green as Burnham
Tara Rosling as T'Rina
David Ajala as Book
Sonequa Martin Green as Burnham
Blu del Barrio as Adira, Mary Wiseman as Tilly and Adrian Walters as Gorev
Mary Wiseman as Tilly
Blu del Barrio as Adira and Mary Wiseman as Tilly
Cadet Harral
David Ajala as Book and Wilson Cruz as Culber
Mary Wiseman as Tilly and Wilson Cruz as Culber
David Ajala as Book and Wilson Cruz as Culber
David Ajala as Book and Wilson Cruz as Culber
Wilson Cruz as Culber
Mary Wiseman as Tilly and Wilson Cruz as Culber
David Cronenberg as Kovich
Chelah Horsdal as President Laira Rillak
Sonequa Martin Green as Burnham and Doug Jones as Saru
Mary Wiseman as Tilly and Blu del Barrio as Adira
The fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Blu Del Barrio (Adira), and Ian Alexander (Grey).

Star Trek: Discovery streams on Paramount+ in the U.S. and on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada. Internationally, the series is available on Paramount+ and on Pluto TV in select markets.


