Star Trek: Discovery Episode 405 “The Examples” Preview + New Photos

Star Trek: Discovery season 4 episode 5 “The Examples”

Star Trek: Discovery returns this week with the fifth episode of season four on Thursday, December 16th with “The Examples.” The episode will focus on Burnham and Book’s attempt to evacuate a group of colonists who are stranded in the path of the anomaly.

The episode is written by Kyle Jarrow and directed by Lee Rose.

Synopsis:

Burnham and Book race to evacuate a group of stranded colonists in the anomaly’s path as one of the Federation’s brightest scientists comes aboard the U.S.S. Discovery to do high-stakes research with Saru and Stamets.

Photos:

Doug Jones as Saru

Anthony Rapp as Stamets and Doug Jones as Saru

Sonequa Martin Green a Burnham

Doug Jones as Saru and David Benjamin Tomlinson as Linus

Shawn Doyle as Ruon Tarka, Doug Jones as Saru and Anthony Rapp as Stamets

Doug Jones as Saru

Doug Jones as Saru and David Benjamin Tomlinson as Linus

Doug Jones as Saru and Sonequa Martin Green a Burnham

David Cronenberg as Kovich

David Cronenberg as Kovich

David Ajala as Book

David Ajala as Book and Shawn Doyle as Ruon Tarka

David Cronenberg as Kovich and Wilson Cruz as Culber

Wilson Cruz as Culber and Anthony Rapp as Stamets

Preview:

The fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Blu Del Barrio (Adira), and Ian Alexander (Grey).

Star Trek: Discovery streams on Paramount+ in the U.S. and on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada. Internationally, the series is available on Paramount+ and on Pluto TV in select markets.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.