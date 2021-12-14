Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Star Trek: Discovery Episode 405 “The Examples” Preview + New Photos

Published

Star Trek: Discovery Episode 405 "The Examples" Preview + New Photos
Credit: Paramount+

Star Trek: Discovery season 4 episode 5 “The Examples”

Star Trek: Discovery returns this week with the fifth episode of season four on Thursday, December 16th with “The Examples.” The episode will focus on Burnham and Book’s attempt to evacuate a group of colonists who are stranded in the path of the anomaly.

The episode is written by Kyle Jarrow and directed by Lee Rose.

Synopsis:

Burnham and Book race to evacuate a group of stranded colonists in the anomaly’s path as one of the Federation’s brightest scientists comes aboard the U.S.S. Discovery to do high-stakes research with Saru and Stamets.

Photos:

Doug Jones as Saru
Doug Jones as Saru
Anthony Rapp as Stamets and Doug Jones as Saru
Anthony Rapp as Stamets and Doug Jones as Saru
Sonequa Martin Green a Burnham
Sonequa Martin Green a Burnham
Doug Jones as Saru and David Benjamin Tomlinson as Linus
Doug Jones as Saru and David Benjamin Tomlinson as Linus
Shawn Doyle as Ruon Tarka, Doug Jones as Saru and Anthony Rapp as Stamets
Shawn Doyle as Ruon Tarka, Doug Jones as Saru and Anthony Rapp as Stamets
Doug Jones as Saru
Doug Jones as Saru
Doug Jones as Saru and David Benjamin Tomlinson as Linus
Doug Jones as Saru and David Benjamin Tomlinson as Linus
Doug Jones as Saru and Sonequa Martin Green a Burnham
Doug Jones as Saru and Sonequa Martin Green a Burnham
David Cronenberg as Kovich
David Cronenberg as Kovich
David Cronenberg as Kovich
David Cronenberg as Kovich
David Ajala as Book
David Ajala as Book
David Ajala as Book and Shawn Doyle as Ruon Tarka
David Ajala as Book and Shawn Doyle as Ruon Tarka
David Cronenberg as Kovich and Wilson Cruz as Culber
David Cronenberg as Kovich and Wilson Cruz as Culber
Wilson Cruz as Culber and Anthony Rapp as Stamets
Wilson Cruz as Culber and Anthony Rapp as Stamets

Preview:

The fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Blu Del Barrio (Adira), and Ian Alexander (Grey).

Star Trek: Discovery streams on Paramount+ in the U.S. and on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada. Internationally, the series is available on Paramount+ and on Pluto TV in select markets.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Facebook

Twitter

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Articles

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Photos + Episode Titles Revealed Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Photos + Episode Titles Revealed

News

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Photos + Episode Titles Revealed

Photos and titles for the first four episodes of Star Trek: Discovery‘s upcoming fourth season With less than two weeks until the fourth season...

November 6, 2021
Star Trek: Discovery "Kobayashi Maru" Review: An Explosive Premiere Ushers In Season 4 Star Trek: Discovery "Kobayashi Maru" Review: An Explosive Premiere Ushers In Season 4

Review

Star Trek: Discovery “Kobayashi Maru” Review: An Explosive Premiere Kicks off Season 4

Star Trek: Discovery is back... and things are getting very interesting.

November 18, 2021
Star Trek Docuseries 'The Center Seat' To Premiere In November, Set For 10 Episodes Star Trek Docuseries 'The Center Seat' To Premiere In November, Set For 10 Episodes

News

Star Trek Docuseries ‘The Center Seat’ to premiere in November, set for 10 episodes

The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek documentary series to premiere in November The History Channel is set to premiere the new ten-part documentary...

October 25, 2021
review-star-trek-prodigy-101-lost-found-08 review-star-trek-prodigy-101-lost-found-08

Review

Star Trek: Prodigy Series Premiere “Lost & Found” Review: Stunning Visuals and a Series for the ‘Next Generation’

Review: Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episode 1 & 2 “Lost & Found” Star Trek: Prodigy, the brainchild of Kevin and Dan Hageman (Trollhunters), claims to...

October 28, 2021

AboutContactTip UsTerms of UsePrivacy Notice

TrekNews.net, the website, the promotion thereof and/or any exhibition of material created by TrekNews.net is not endorsed or sponsored by or affiliated with CBS/Paramount Pictures or the STAR TREK franchise.


© 2011–2021 TrekNews.net