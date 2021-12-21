Connect with us

Star Trek: Discovery Episode 406 “Stormy Weather” Preview + New Photos

Star Trek: Discovery season 4 episode 6 “Stormy Weather”

Star Trek: Discovery returns this week with the sixth episode of season four on Thursday, December 23rd with “Stormy Weather.” The episode will focus on The Discovery crew traveling into a subspace rift created by the Dark Matter Anomaly.

The episode is written by Anne Cofell Saunders and Brandon Schultz and directed by Star Trek: The Next Generation’s Jonathan Frakes.

Seeking answers, the U.S.S. Discovery ventures into a subspace rift created by the Dark Matter Anomaly. Meanwhile, Book faces a strange visitor from his past.

Grudge the cat
Sonequa Martin Green as Burnham
Sonequa Martin Green as Burnham and Doug Jones as Saru
David Ajala as Book and Sonequa Martin Green as Burnham
David Ajala as Book, Grudge the cat and Sonequa Martin Green as Burnham
David Ajala as Book and Grudge the cat
Ian Alexander as Gray
Raven Dauda as Dr. Tracy Pollard
Ian Alexander as Gray
Grudge the cat
Grudge the cat
Ian Alexander as Gray and Blu del Barrio as Adira
Grudge the cat
Grudge the cat
Sonequa Martin Green as Burnham
David Ajala as Book
Blu del Barrio as Adira and Ian Alexander as Gray
Blu del Barrio as Adira and Ian Alexander as Gray
David Ajala as Book
Anthony Rapp as Stamets
The fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Blu Del Barrio (Adira), and Ian Alexander (Grey).

Star Trek: Discovery streams on Paramount+ in the U.S. and on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada. Internationally, the series is available on Paramount+ and on Pluto TV in select markets.

In this article:
Written By

