Star Trek: Discovery Episode 407 “…But to Connect” Preview + New Photos

Star Trek: Discovery season 4 episode 7 “…But To Connect”

Star Trek: Discovery returns this week with the seventh episode of season four on Thursday, December 30th with “…But To Connect.” The episode will act as the mid-season finale as the series goes on hiatus until February 2022. The crew of the U.S.S. Discovery will finally confront the Dark Matter Anomaly.

The episode is written by Terri Hughes Burton and Carlos Cisco and directed by Lee Rose.

Tensions rise as representatives from across the galaxy gather to confront the threat of the Dark Matter Anomaly. Zora’s new sentience raises difficult questions.

David Cronenberg as Kovich
David Ajala as Book and Shawn Doyle as Ruon Tarka
David Ajala as Book
David Ajala as Book and Shawn Doyle as Ruon Tarka
Chelah Horsdal as President Laira Rillak and Tara Rosling as T’Rina
Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham, Chelah Horsdal as President Laira Rillak and Tara Rosling as T’Rina
Chelah Horsdal as President Laira Rillak and Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham
Chelah Horsdal as President Laira Rillak
Doug Jones as Saru, Wilson Cruz as Culber, Anthony Rapp as Stamets and David Cronenberg as Kovich
Doug Jones as Saru and David Cronenberg
David Cronenberg as Kovich
David Cronenberg as Kovich and Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham
David Cronenberg as Kovich and Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham

Mid-Season Hiatus

Following this week’s episode Star Trek: Discovery will go on hiatus until Thursday, February 10, 2022, making way for the return of Star Trek: Prodigy on January 6th.

The announcement was made last week, through the Paramount+ social channels, which shared the graphic below.

Star Trek: Discovery mid-season hiatus graphic
Star Trek: Discovery mid-season hiatus graphic | Image: @startrekonpplus on Twitter

The fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Blu Del Barrio (Adira), and Ian Alexander (Grey).

Star Trek: Discovery streams on Paramount+ in the U.S. and on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada. Internationally, the series is available on Paramount+ and on Pluto TV in select markets.

