Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 7 “First Con-tact” Preview + New Images

Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 7 "First Con-Tact" Preview + New Images
Preview: Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 7 “First Con-tact”

Following last week’s star-studded mid-season premiere, Star Trek: Prodigy returns with the series’ seventh episode “First Con-tact“. Written by Diandra Pendleton-Thompson and directed by Steve Ahn and Sung ShinWan, the episode will be available to stream on Paramount+ beginning Thursday, January 13th.

When a mentor from Dal’s past persuades him to use their Federation cover for personal gain, they quickly discover Starfleet has protocols for a reason.

Brett Gray as Dal, Kate Mulgrew as Janeway, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog, Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Ella Purnell as Gwyn and Angus Imrie as Zero
Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog, Kate Mulgrew as Janeway, Angus Imrie as Zero and Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk
Dee Bradley Baker as Murf
Grey Griffin and Nandi
Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Brett Gray as Dal, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog and Angus Imrie as Zero
The first season of Star Trek: Prodigy will consist of 20 episodes, broken into two parts and streams on Paramount+, prior to being broadcast on Nickelodeon. The series stars Kate Mulgrew as Kathryn Janeway, Brett Gray as Dal, Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Angus Imrie as Zero, Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Dee Bradley Baker as Murf, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog, John Noble as The Diviner, and Jimmi Simpson as Dreadnok and is being produced by Kevin Hageman and Dan Hageman, along with Ben Hibon.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Prodigy, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and more.

