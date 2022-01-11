Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 7 “First Con-tact” Preview + New Images

Preview: Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 7 “First Con-tact”
Following last week’s star-studded mid-season premiere, Star Trek: Prodigy returns with the series’ seventh episode “First Con-tact“. Written by Diandra Pendleton-Thompson and directed by Steve Ahn and Sung ShinWan, the episode will be available to stream on Paramount+ beginning Thursday, January 13th.
Official synopsis:
When a mentor from Dal’s past persuades him to use their Federation cover for personal gain, they quickly discover Starfleet has protocols for a reason.
Photos:
The first season of Star Trek: Prodigy will consist of 20 episodes, broken into two parts and streams on Paramount+, prior to being broadcast on Nickelodeon. The series stars Kate Mulgrew as Kathryn Janeway, Brett Gray as Dal, Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Angus Imrie as Zero, Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Dee Bradley Baker as Murf, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog, John Noble as The Diviner, and Jimmi Simpson as Dreadnok and is being produced by Kevin Hageman and Dan Hageman, along with Ben Hibon.
