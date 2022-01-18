Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan returns to theaters this fall to celebrate 40th anniversary

The Wrath of Khan returns to theaters for 3-night special engagement

Lock phasers on target and prepare for “The Wrath of Khan” to return to theaters later this year, as Fathom Events celebrates the 40th anniversary of the seminal Star Trek feature film.

Fans will have the opportunity to see Nicholas Meyer‘s Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan again on the big screen during a limited three-night engagement, running September 4th, 5th, and 6th in select U.S. theaters.

The screenings are being presented by Paramount Pictures in coordination with Turner Classic Movies.

Official description:

One of the most celebrated and essential adventures from the STAR TREK universe, STAR TREK II: THE WRATH OF KHAN celebrates 40 years with the director’s cut on the big screen. On routine training maneuvers, Admiral James T. Kirk seems resigned that this may be the last space mission of his career. But an adversary from the past has returned with a vengeance. Aided by his exiled band of genetic supermen, Khan (Ricardo Montalban)—brilliant renegade of 20th century Earth—has raided Space Station Regula One, stolen the top-secret device called Project Genesis, wrested control of another Federation starship, and now schemes to set a most deadly trap for his old enemy Kirk… with the threat of a universal Armageddon.



This special 40th anniversary event includes exclusive insight from Turner Classic Movies.

40th anniversary poster:

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan 40th anniversary poster | Fathom Events

Originally released in the U.S. on June 4, 1982, The Wrath of Khan stars William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, James Doohan, George Takei, Walter Koenig, Nichelle Nichols, Ricardo Montalbán, Kirstie Alley, Bibi Beach, Paul Winfield and Merritt Butrick.

While the screenings are still months away, tickets are already on sale through the Fathom Events website.

Stay tuned to trekNews.net for all the latest on upcoming Star Trek releases and events.

