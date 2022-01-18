Star Trek boldly goes into 2022 with premiere dates and series renewals

Strange New Worlds, Picard and Discovery premiere dates announced + series renewals

ViacomCBS has announced a slew of upcoming premiere dates and renewals for the series that comprise their “Star Trek Universe” programming through the Paramount+ streaming service.

Star Trek: Discovery

Star Trek: Discovery season four, which has been on mid-season hiatus following its seventh episode, will return on Thursday, February 10th. The series has also been picked up for a fifth season.

Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Blu Del Barrio (Adira), and Ian Alexander (Grey).

Star Trek: Picard

The second season of Star Trek: Picard will premiere on Paramount+ on Thursday, March 3rd. Following the premiere, new episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays. Production on season three is already underway.

The second season of Picard will star Patrick Stewart (Jean-Luc Picard), Alison Pill (Agnes Jurati), Isa Briones (Soji Asha), Evan Evagora (Elnor), Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), Santiago Cabrera (Chris Rios), Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine), Orla Brady (Laris) and Brent Spiner (Altan Soong) along with Annie Wersching as the Borg Queen and John de Lancie as Q.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

The highly-anticipated Star Trek: Strange New Worlds series will premiere on Thursday, May 5th. The series has also been renewed for a second season.

The new series will star Anson Mount (Captain Christopher Pike), Rebecca Romijn (Una Chin-Riley/Number One) and Ethan Peck (Spock) along with Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Bruce Horak as Hemmer.

Star Trek: Lower Decks

The third 10-episode season of Star Trek: Lower Decks will premiere in the summer of 2022. The series has also been renewed for a 10-episode-long fourth season — likely airing in 2023.

The series stars Tawny Newsome (Ensign Beckett Mariner), Jack Quaid (Ensign Brad Boimler), Noël Wells (Ensign D’Vana Tendi), Eugene Cordero (Ensign Samathan Rutherford), Dawnn Lewis (Captain Carol Freeman) and Jerry O’Connell (Commander Jack Ransom).

Star Trek: Prodigy

New episodes of Star Trek: Prodigy, which is currently airing on Paramount+, will run through February 3rd. The additional 10-episode-long second half of season one will be available on Paramount+ later in 2022.

The series stars Kate Mulgrew as Kathryn Janeway, Brett Gray (Dal), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Angus Imrie (Zero), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), John Noble (The Diviner), and Jimmi Simpson (Dreadnok).

Star Trek franchise chief Alex Kurtzman said the following in a statement that accompanied the announcements:

“Four years ago, we made a promise to grow ‘Star Trek’ into something it had never been before, and thanks to the incredibly hard work done by our many talented showrunners, writers, and directors, along with the extraordinary support of CBS Studios and Paramount+, we’re keeping our word,” said Alex Kurtzman, architect and executive producer, “Star Trek” franchise. “Now our current shows are set up for the future as we work to build ‘Trek’s’ next phase of programming for years to come.”

Needless to say, there is a lot of new Star Trek headed our way — and we are here for it.

