Star Trek: Discovery to take mid-season break after episode 7, returning in February 2022

Star Trek: Discovery season 4 will go on a 6-week hiatus after episode 7

Star Trek: Discovery will take a mid-season hiatus following next week’s seventh episode of the series’ fourth season. The announcement was made by ViacomCBS and Paramount+ through the official Star Trek social channels on Thursday, following the rollout of episode six on the streaming platform.

The news comes as a bit of a surprise, as a mid-season pause wasn’t originally announced but also makes way for the return of Star Trek: Prodigy on January 6th, following its own hiatus back in November.

Discovery will return on February 10, 2022, with its eighth (currently untitled) episode.

The announcement made on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram read:

Catch the Star Trek: Discovery mid-season finale next week. Season four will return with new episodes, starting with episode 8, beginning February 10th!

The updates also included a new image of Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham:

Star Trek: Discovery mid-season hiatus graphic | Twitter

The fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Blu Del Barrio (Adira), and Ian Alexander (Grey).

Star Trek: Discovery streams on Paramount+ in the U.S. and on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada. Internationally, the series is available on Paramount+ and on Pluto TV in select markets.

