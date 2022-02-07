Star Trek: Discovery Episode 408 “All In” Preview + New Photos

Star Trek: Discovery season 4 episode 8 “All In”

Star Trek: Discovery returns from mid-season hiatus this week with the eighth episode of season four, premiering on Thursday, February 10th with “All In.”

The episode is written by Sean Cochran and directed by Christopher J. Byrne and Jen McGowan.

Synopsis:

Following a hunch, Captain Burnham tracks Book to an old haunt from their courier days and gets drawn into a high-stakes competition for a powerful weapon.

Photos:

Oded Fehr as Admiral Vance

Doug Jones as Saru and Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham

Doug Jones as Saru and Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham

Chelah Horsdal as President Laira Rillak

Oded Fehr as Admiral Vance and Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham

The fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Blu Del Barrio (Adira), and Ian Alexander (Grey).

Star Trek: Discovery streams on Paramount+ in the U.S. and on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada. Internationally, the series is available on Paramount+ and on Pluto TV in select markets.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.