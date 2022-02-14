Star Trek: Discovery Episode 409 “Rubicon” Preview + New Photos

Star Trek: Discovery season 4 episode 9 “TITLE”
Star Trek: Discovery returns this week with the ninth episode of season four “Rubicon”, premiering on Thursday, February 17th.
The episode is written by Alan McElroy and directed by Andi Armaganian and Jen McGowan.
Synopsis:
Captain Burnham and the U.S.S. Discovery race to stop Book and Ruon Tarka from launching a rogue plan that could inadvertently endanger the galaxy.
Photos:
The fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Blu Del Barrio (Adira), and Ian Alexander (Grey).
Star Trek: Discovery streams on Paramount+ in the U.S. and on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada. Internationally, the series is available on Paramount+ and on Pluto TV in select markets.
