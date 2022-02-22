Star Trek: Discovery Episode 410 “The Galactic Barrier” Preview + New Photos

Star Trek: Discovery season 4 episode 10 “The Galactic Barrier”
Star Trek: Discovery returns this week with the tenth episode of season four “The Galactic Barrier”, premiering Thursday, February 24th.
The episode is written by Anne Cofell Saunders and directed by Deborah Kampmeier.
Synopsis:
Captain Burnham and her crew must go where few have gone before: beyond the Galactic Barrier. Meanwhile, Book learns the truth of what drives Ruon Tarka.
Photos:
Sneak preview:
The fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Blu Del Barrio (Adira), and Ian Alexander (Grey).
Star Trek: Discovery streams on Paramount+ in the U.S. and on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada. Internationally, the series is available on Paramount+ and on Pluto TV in select markets.
Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.