Star Trek: Discovery Episode 410 “The Galactic Barrier” Preview + New Photos

Star Trek: Discovery season 4 episode 10 “The Galactic Barrier”

Star Trek: Discovery returns this week with the tenth episode of season four “The Galactic Barrier”, premiering Thursday, February 24th.

The episode is written by Anne Cofell Saunders and directed by Deborah Kampmeier.

Captain Burnham and her crew must go where few have gone before: beyond the Galactic Barrier. Meanwhile, Book learns the truth of what drives Ruon Tarka.

Sonequa Martin Green as Burnham and Chelah Horsdal as President Laira Rillak
Sonequa Martin Green as Burnham and Chelah Horsdal as President Laira Rillak
Oded Fehr as Admiral Vance
Oded Fehr as Admiral Vance
Doug Jones as Saru
Doug Jones as Saru
Sonequa Martin Green as Burnham, Chelah Horsdal as President Laira Rillak and Oded Fehr as Admiral Vance
Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham, Chelah Horsdal as President Laira Rillak and Oded Fehr as Admiral Vance
Hiro Kanagawa as Dr. Hirai, David Cronenberg as Kovich and Doug Jones as Saru
Hiro Kanagawa as Dr. Hirai, David Cronenberg as Kovich and Doug Jones as Saru
Hiro Kanagawa as Dr. Hirai and David Cronenberg as Kovich
Hiro Kanagawa as Dr. Hirai and David Cronenberg as Kovich
Phumzile Sitole as Capt. Ndoye and Hiro Kanagawa as Dr. Hirai
Phumzile Sitole as Capt. Ndoye and Hiro Kanagawa as Dr. Hirai
Phumzile Sitole as Capt. Ndoye
Phumzile Sitole as Capt. Ndoye
Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham
Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham
Shawn Doyle as Ruon Tarka and David Ajala as Book
Shawn Doyle as Ruon Tarka and David Ajala as Book
Shawn Doyle as Ruon Tarka
Shawn Doyle as Ruon Tarka
Tara Rosling as T'Rina
Tara Rosling as T’Rina
Tara Rosling as T'Rina and Doug Jones as Saru
Tara Rosling as T’Rina and Doug Jones as Saru
Wilson Cruz as Culber and Doug Jones as Saru
Wilson Cruz as Culber and Doug Jones as Saru
Doug Jones as Saru and Ronnie Rowe as Lt. Bryce
Doug Jones as Saru and Ronnie Rowe as Lt. Bryce
Doug Jones as Saru and Hiro Kanagawa as Dr. Hirai
Doug Jones as Saru and Hiro Kanagawa as Dr. Hirai
Sonequa Martin Green as Burnham and Anthony Rapp as Stamets
Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham and Anthony Rapp as Stamets
Blu del Barrio as Adira, Sonequa Martin Green as Burnham and Anthony Rapp as Stamets
Blu del Barrio as Adira, Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham and Anthony Rapp as Stamets

The fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Blu Del Barrio (Adira), and Ian Alexander (Grey).

Star Trek: Discovery streams on Paramount+ in the U.S. and on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada. Internationally, the series is available on Paramount+ and on Pluto TV in select markets.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

