New Star Trek: Picard Season 2 cast photos

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 ‘Ten Forward’ cast photos feature Patrick Stewart, Whoopi Goldberg, Jeri Ryan, Brent Spiner, John de Lancie and more

Ahead of Thursday’s Star Trek: Picard second season premiere, we have some brand new character photos featuring members of the series’ cast.

The new photos, shot on a Ten Forward lounge set, include Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, Whoopi Goldberg as Guinan, John de Lancie as Q, Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, Alison Pill as Dr. Agnes Jurati, Santiago Cabrera as Cristobal Rios, Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker, Evan Evagora as Elnor, Isa Briones as Soji Asha, and Orla Brady as Laris.

In addition to the new character photos, we also got our first glimpse at what’s in store in the season 2 premiere earlier this week with 17 photos from the episode.

Star Trek: Picard season two will premiere on Thursday, March 3rd and new installments of the 10-episode-long second season will drop weekly on Thursdays.

