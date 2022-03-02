New Star Trek: Picard Season 2 cast photos

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 ‘Ten Forward’ cast photos feature Patrick Stewart, Whoopi Goldberg, Jeri Ryan, Brent Spiner, John de Lancie and more

Ahead of Thursday’s Star Trek: Picard second season premiere, we have some brand new character photos featuring members of the series’ cast.

The new photos, shot on a Ten Forward lounge set, include Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, Whoopi Goldberg as Guinan, John de Lancie as Q, Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, Alison Pill as Dr. Agnes Jurati, Santiago Cabrera as Cristobal Rios, Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker, Evan Evagora as Elnor, Isa Briones as Soji Asha, and Orla Brady as Laris.

Check out the new photos below.

Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard Whoopi Goldberg as Guinan Whoopi Goldberg as Guinan Whoopi Goldberg as Guinan and Patrick Stewart Whoopi Goldberg as Guinan and Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine Michelle Hurd as Raffi Michelle Hurd as Raffi Orla Brady as Laris Alison Pill as Dr. Agnes Jurati John de Lancie as Q Evan Evagora as Elnor Evan Evagora as Elnor Orla Brady as Laris Brent Spiner as Altan Inigo Soong Brent Spiner as Altan Inigo Soong Santiago Cabrera as Rios Isa Briones as Soji Isa Briones as Soji Alison Pill as Dr. Agnes Jurati

In addition to the new character photos, we also got our first glimpse at what’s in store in the season 2 premiere earlier this week with 17 photos from the episode.

Star Trek: Picard season two will premiere on Thursday, March 3rd and new installments of the 10-episode-long second season will drop weekly on Thursdays.

