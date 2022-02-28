Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Premiere “The Star Gazer” Preview

Star Trek: Picard season 2 episode 1 “The Star Gazer”

Star Trek: Picard returns this Thursday with its second season premiere “The Star Gazer” and we have a collection of 17 new photos along with a video preview of the episode.



According to the episode synopsis, Ol’ Jean-Luc is called on once again by Starfleet after members of his first season crew discover a galaxy-threatening anomaly.

“The Star Gazer premieres on Paramount+ this Thursday, March 3rd alongside a new episode of Star Trek: Discovery.

Synopsis:

Starfleet must once again call on legendary Jean-Luc Picard after members of his former crew – Cristóbal Rios, Seven of Nine, Raffi Musiker, and Dr. Agnes Jurati – discover an anomaly in space that threatens the galaxy.

Photos:

Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard and Orla Brady as Laris

Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard and Orla Brady as Laris

Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard and Orla Brady as Laris

Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard and April Grace as Admiral Whitley

Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard and April Grace as Admiral Whitley

Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard and Evan Evagora as Elnor

Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard and Evan Evagora as Elnor

Michelle Hurd as Raffi, Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard and Evan Evagora as Elnor

Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard and Evan Evagora as Elnor

Michelle Hurd as Raffi and Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

Michelle Hurd as Raffi and Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

Michelle Hurd as Raffi and Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

April Grace as Admiral Whitley

Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard and April Grace as Admiral Whitley

Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard and April Grace as Admiral Whitley

Trailer:

Character primer:

Star Trek: Picard season two will premiere on Thursday, March 3rd and new installments of the 10-episode-long second season will drop weekly on Thursdays. The cast includes Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Orla Brady, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, and Brent Spiner. This season’s cast also includes Annie Wersching and special guest stars Whoopi Goldberg and John de Lancie.

The first trailer for Picard season two premiered back in September of last year, during the Paramount+ Star Trek Day event. The second trailer made its debut in January.

The series has already been picked up for a third season, which was filmed simultaneously alongside season 2.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

