Star Trek: Discovery Episode 412 “Species Ten-C” Preview + New Photos

Star Trek: Discovery Episode 412 "Species Ten-C" Preview + New Photos

Star Trek: Discovery season 4 episode 12 “Species Ten-C”

Star Trek: Discovery returns this week with the twelfth episode of season four “Species Ten-C”, premiering Thursday, March 10th alongside a new episode of Star Trek: Picard. We’ve got eleven brand new photos and a preview from the episode below.

“Species Ten-C” is written by Kyle Jarrow and directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi.

Synopsis:

As the DMA approaches Earth and Ni’Var, Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery attempt to make First Contact with the powerful species responsible before it’s too late.

Photos:

Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham
Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham
Tara Rosling as T’Rina
Tara Rosling as T’Rina
Doug Jones as Saru
Doug Jones as Saru
Hiro Kanagawa as Dr. Hirai
Hiro Kanagawa as Dr. Hirai
Chelah Horsal as President Rillak
Chelah Horsal as President Rillak
Phumzile Sitole as Ndoye, Tara Rosling as T’Rina, Doug Jones as Saru, Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham, Chelah Horsal as President Rillak and Hiro Kanagawa as Dr. Hirai
Phumzile Sitole as Ndoye, Tara Rosling as T’Rina, Doug Jones as Saru, Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham, Chelah Horsal as President Rillak and Hiro Kanagawa as Dr. Hirai
Phumzile Sitole as Ndoye, Tara Rosling as T’Rina, Doug Jones as Saru, Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham, Chelah Horsal as President Rillak and Hiro Kanagawa as Dr. Hirai
Phumzile Sitole as Ndoye, Tara Rosling as T’Rina, Doug Jones as Saru, Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham, Chelah Horsal as President Rillak and Hiro Kanagawa as Dr. Hirai
Tara Rosling as T’Rina, Doug Jones as Saru, Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham, Chelah Horsal as President Rillak and Hiro Kanagawa as Dr. Hirai
Tara Rosling as T’Rina, Doug Jones as Saru, Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham, Chelah Horsal as President Rillak and Hiro Kanagawa as Dr. Hirai
Blu del Barrio as Adira and Wilson Cruz as Culber
Blu del Barrio as Adira and Wilson Cruz as Culber
David Ajala as Book and Tig Notaro as Reno
David Ajala as Book and Tig Notaro as Reno
Shawn Doyle as Ruon Tarka
Shawn Doyle as Ruon Tarka

Trailer:

The fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Blu Del Barrio (Adira), and Ian Alexander (Grey).

Star Trek: Discovery streams on Paramount+ in the U.S. and on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada. Internationally, the series is available on Paramount+ and on Pluto TV in select markets.

