Star Trek: The Motion Picture 4K Director’s Cut to premiere in April on Paramount+

Star Trek: The Motion Picture – 4K Remastered Director’s Cut beams down to Paramount+ on April 5th

After teasing impressive glances of the Star Trek: The Motion Picture: Director’s Cut 4K restoration over the past few months, Paramount has announced the movie will land on the company’s streaming service on April 5th, 2022.

The extensive restoration, which was announced last July, promises to substantially restore, redo, and/or remaster visual effects from the film’s original negative to a high-definition 4K/HDR presentation, and remaster the movie’s soundtrack with Dolby Atmos audio.

The trailer showcases these improvements, including a before-and-after comparison of V’Ger approaching Earth:

V’Ger from the 2001 DVD release

V’Ger from the upcoming 2022 4K release

April 5th is First Contact Day in the Star Trek universe, and as such is celebrated in real life.

To avoid any confusion, know that this release is not an enhancement of the theatrical version of The Motion Picture, but rather an enhancement of the 2001 Director’s Cut of the movie. The Director’s Cut added, trimmed, or removed certain scenes from the 1979 release.

There is no information yet on when this restoration will make it to physical home media but we anticipate the Paramount+ exclusivity to run through the end of 2022. For now, if you are looking for a 4K/HDR version of the theatrical cut of The Motion Picture, check out last year’s excellent Blu-ray release of the first four Star Trek movies.

Streaming on Paramount+ April 5, 2022

1-Month Paramount+ free trial

Paramount+ is offering a 1-month trial of the service for free when you apply coupon code BETWEEN at checkout.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture first hit theaters in 1979 and starred The Original Series cast of William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, Nichelle Nichols, James Doohan, George Takei, Walter Koenig, along with Grace Lee Whitney, Majel Barret, Persis Khambatta and Stephen Collins.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for our thoughts on the Director’s Cut restoration when it launches on Paramount+.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.