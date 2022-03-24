Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Star Trek: The Motion Picture 4K Director’s Cut to premiere in April on Paramount+

Star Trek: TMP will stream exclusively on Paramount+ beginning April 5th

Published

Star Trek: The Motion Picture – 4K Remastered Director’s Cut beams down to Paramount+ on April 5th

After teasing impressive glances of the Star Trek: The Motion Picture: Director’s Cut 4K restoration over the past few months, Paramount has announced the movie will land on the company’s streaming service on April 5th, 2022.

The extensive restoration, which was announced last July, promises to substantially restore, redo, and/or remaster visual effects from the film’s original negative to a high-definition 4K/HDR presentation, and remaster the movie’s soundtrack with Dolby Atmos audio.

The trailer showcases these improvements, including a before-and-after comparison of V’Ger approaching Earth:

V'Ger from the 2001 DVD release
V’Ger from the 2001 DVD release
V'Ger from the upcoming 2022 4K release
V’Ger from the upcoming 2022 4K release

April 5th is First Contact Day in the Star Trek universe, and as such is celebrated in real life.

To avoid any confusion, know that this release is not an enhancement of the theatrical version of The Motion Picture, but rather an enhancement of the 2001 Director’s Cut of the movie. The Director’s Cut added, trimmed, or removed certain scenes from the 1979 release.

There is no information yet on when this restoration will make it to physical home media but we anticipate the Paramount+ exclusivity to run through the end of 2022. For now, if you are looking for a 4K/HDR version of the theatrical cut of The Motion Picture, check out last year’s excellent Blu-ray release of the first four Star Trek movies.

Streaming on Paramount+ April 5, 2022
Streaming on Paramount+ April 5, 2022

1-Month Paramount+ free trial

Paramount+ is offering a 1-month trial of the service for free when you apply coupon code BETWEEN at checkout.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture first hit theaters in 1979 and starred The Original Series cast of William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, Nichelle Nichols, James Doohan, George Takei, Walter Koenig, along with Grace Lee Whitney, Majel Barret, Persis Khambatta and Stephen Collins.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for our thoughts on the Director’s Cut restoration when it launches on Paramount+.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Kyle Hadyniak has been a lifelong Star Trek fan, and isn't ashamed to admit that Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and Star Trek: Nemesis are his favorite Star Trek movies. You can follow Kyle on Twitter @khady93.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Facebook

Twitter

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Articles

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Premiere "The Star Gazer" Preview Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Premiere "The Star Gazer" Preview

News

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Premiere “The Star Gazer” Preview

Star Trek: Picard season 2 episode 1 “The Star Gazer” Star Trek: Picard returns this Thursday with its second season premiere “The Star Gazer”...

February 28, 2022
Paramount announces new Star Trek film featuring Chris Pine and crew, set for 2023 Paramount announces new Star Trek film featuring Chris Pine and crew, set for 2023

News

Paramount announces new Star Trek film starring Chris Pine and crew, set for 2023 release

The 'Kelvin Timeline' gang is getting back together.

February 16, 2022
Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Finale "Coming Home" Preview + New Photos Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Finale "Coming Home" Preview + New Photos

News

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Finale “Coming Home” Preview + New Photos

Star Trek: Discovery returns this week with the 13th and final episode of season four, titled “Coming Home”. The finale will premiere on Thursday,...

March 14, 2022
Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Episode 3 "Assimilation" Preview + New Photos Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Episode 3 "Assimilation" Preview + New Photos

Preview

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Episode 3 “Assimilation” Preview + New Photos

Star Trek: Picard season 2 episode 3 “Assimilation” Star Trek: Picard returns this week with the third episode of season two “Assimilation” and we...

March 14, 2022

AboutContactTip UsTerms of UsePrivacy Notice

TrekNews.net, the website, the promotion thereof and/or any exhibition of material created by TrekNews.net is not endorsed or sponsored by or affiliated with CBS/Paramount Pictures or the STAR TREK franchise.


© 2011–2022 TrekNews.net