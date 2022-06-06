Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Events

Paramount launches the ‘Summer of Sweet Revenge’ campaign to celebrate 40th anniversary of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Revenge is a dish best served… ice cold.

Published

Paramount launches the 'Summer of Sweet Revenge' campaign to celebrate 40th anniversary of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Prepare for a “Summer of Sweet Revenge”

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan is arguably one of (if not the) greatest Star Trek movie of all time. The widely quoted and heralded film that took audiences by storm in the summer of 1982 celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. To acknowledge the film’s ruby anniversary, Paramount has launched a new campaign “The Summer of Sweet Revenge.”

The activations of the campaign will include the previously noted 40th-anniversary screenings in coordination with Fathom Events, along with collaborations with brands like Funko and Coolhaus. Full details are below.

Summer of Sweet Revenge

The Paramount+ streaming service will curate a special selection of Khan-centric and revenge-themed Star Trek episodes and movies which will be featured in special carousels on the service beginning on June 4.

Summer of Sweet Revenge
Summer of Sweet Revenge

Wrath of Khan Funko

In collaboration with Funko, a “Battle Ready” Khan Funko Pop has been selected as part of a recent fan vote and is now available to pre-order on shop.startrek.com.

The "Battle-Ready" Khan has won the Funko Pop fan vote.
The “Battle-Ready” Khan has won the Funko Pop fan vote.

Wrath of P’Khan Ice Cream Truck

For fans in New York City, Los Angeles, and San Diego, the women-owned ice cream brand Coolhaus will be serving up limited-edition Wrath of P’Khan ice cream sandwiches in a branded truck. The truck will be visiting SoHo at Prince Street and Green Street on June 4, Santa Monica at 2nd Street and Santa Monica Boulevard on July 17, and visiting San Diego Comic-Con, which kicks off on July 21.

The Wrath of P'Khan ice cream truck
The Wrath of P’Khan ice cream truck

Wrath of Khan 40th anniversary screenings

Paramount has partnered with Fathom Events to bring The Wrath of Khan back to theaters with 2,500 screenings taking place Sept. 4, 5, and 8.

To purchase tickets for the screenings, visit Fathom Events.

Wrath of Khan 40th anniversary screenings
Wrath of Khan 40th anniversary screenings

Written by Harve Bennett and Jack B. Sowards, The Wrath of Khan was first released in theaters on June 4, 1982, and starred William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, George Takei, Walter Koenig, Nichelle Nichols, Kirstie Alley, Bibi Besch, and Ricardo Montalbán as he returned to the iconic role of Khan Noonien Singh.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the news on Star Trek events, and merchandise releases, along with the latest details on Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

In this article:,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Facebook

Twitter

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Articles

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan is headed back to the big screen this fall to celebrate 40th anniversary Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan is headed back to the big screen this fall to celebrate 40th anniversary

Conventions and Events

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan is headed back to the big screen this fall to celebrate 40th anniversary

Khaaaaaaaaan will return to theaters in September

April 16, 2022
Star Trek: Discovery has some problems (& how the series could be fixed) Star Trek: Discovery has some problems (& how the series could be fixed)

Op-Ed

Star Trek: Discovery has problems (& how they can be fixed)

One Discovery fan suggests a course correction for the cornerstone of modern Star Trek

May 18, 2022
Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Episode 7 “Monsters” Review: A Must-See Episode of Picard Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Episode 7 “Monsters” Review: A Must-See Episode of Picard

Review

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Episode 7 “Monsters” Review

The intense journey of season two continues as BSG's James Callis guest stars in "Monsters"

April 14, 2022
Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Episode 9 "Hide and Seek" Sneak Peek + New Photos Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Episode 9 "Hide and Seek" Sneak Peek + New Photos

News

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Episode 9 “Hide and Seek” Sneak Peek + New Photos

Star Trek: Picard season 2 episode 9 “Hide and Seek” Star Trek: Picard returns this week with the ninth and penultimate episode of season...

April 25, 2022

AboutContactTip UsTerms of UsePrivacy Notice

TrekNews.net, the website, the promotion thereof and/or any exhibition of material created by TrekNews.net is not endorsed or sponsored by or affiliated with CBS/Paramount Pictures or the STAR TREK franchise.


© 2011–2022 TrekNews.net