First Six Star Trek Movies getting 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray collection, standalone releases

Star Trek fans will soon have new items to add to their home media shelves, as the first six Star Trek movies are getting released in 4K/HDR Ultra-HD — both as part of the 15-disc Star Trek: The Original Motion Picture Collection and as single-film releases. The Director’s Edition of The Motion Picture released earlier this year on Paramount+ is also getting a special home media release.

Fans can already watch the first four Star Trek movies in 4K/HDR thanks to the excellent Star Trek: The Original 4-Movie Collection released last year. But now Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (which has taken on renewed attention recently thanks to a certain Star Trek: Strange New Worlds episode), and Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, the last TOS-era Star Trek movie, will be watchable in 4K/HDR for the first time ever as part of Star Trek: The Original Motion Picture Collection, and as standalone releases.

The Star Trek: The Motion Picture included in The Original Motion Picture Collection is the painstakingly restored Director’s Edition, which recently became available for streaming on Paramount+. The Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan release includes that movie’s director’s cut, which was released in 2016, and theatrical cut. Star Trek III: The Search for Spock is only presented in its theatrical cut, as is Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home and Star Trek V: The Final Frontier. The Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country release includes the theatrical cut of the film, as well as the Director’s Cut that was released in 2004.

The Director’s Edition of The Motion Picture is getting a limited-edition collector’s set release, which you can pre-order here. This edition includes that movie’s theatrical cut and the “first-ever widescreen presentation of the Special Longer Version of Star Trek: The Motion Picture, originally created for broadcast television in 1983,” according to the press release, as well as deluxe packaging with exclusive collectibles, including reproductions of original promotional material, a booklet with behind-the-scenes images, stickers, and more.

Check out a full list of features below.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition 4K Ultra HD

Ultra HD Disc bonus features

Audio Commentary with David C. Fein, Mike Matessino, and Daren R. Dochterman — NEW!



— Audio Commentary by Robert Wise, Douglas Trumbull, John Dykstra, Jerry Goldsmith, and Stephen Collins​



Text Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda​

Blu-ray Disc™ bonus features

The Human Adventure —An all-new 8-part documentary detailing how the Director’s Edition came to life —NEW! Preparing the Future – How the remastering began A Wise Choice – The storied history of Robert Wise Refitting the Enterprise – How the Enterprise design shaped future federation starships Sounding Off – Exploring new dimensions of sound in Dolby Atmos V’ger – The conception and restoration of an iconic alien antagonist Return to Tomorrow – Reaching an already high bar with new CGI effects A Grand Theme – Behind the iconic, influential music score that shaped the franchise’s future The Grand Vision – The legacy and evolving reputation of this classic movie



—An all-new 8-part documentary detailing how the Director’s Edition came to life Deleted Scenes—NEW!



Effects Tests—NEW!



Costume Tests—NEW!



Computer Display Graphics—NEW!



Additional legacy bonus content

Star Trek: The Motion Picture — The Director’s Cut — The Complete Adventure 4K Ultra HD

This Limited-Edition Collector’s Set includes all of the above, plus an additional 4K Ultra HD disc containing:

The Theatrical Cut

The first-ever widescreen presentation of the Special Longer Version of Star Trek: The Motion Picture, originally created for broadcast television in 1983

The set is presented in deluxe packaging along with exclusive collectibles, including reproductions of original promotional material, a booklet with behind-the-scenes images, stickers, and more.

Star Trek: The Original Motion Picture Collection

This comprehensive 15-disc collection includes the first six big-screen adventures featuring the original series crew in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision and HDR-10. (Star Trek: The Motion Picture—The Director’s Edition also includes Dolby Atmos). Both Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country are making their 4K Ultra HD debuts. The set also includes access to Digital copies of each of the six films, as well as hours of new and legacy bonus content. Below is a breakdown of disc contents:

Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition – Ultra HD & Blu-ray Additional Blu-ray with bonus content Star Trek: The Motion Picture (Theatrical Cut) – Ultra HD & Blu-ray



Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan – Ultra HD & Blu-ray Includes Director’s Cut



Star Trek III: The Search for Spock – Ultra HD & Blu-ray



Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home – Ultra HD & Blu-ray



Star Trek V: The Final Frontier – Ultra HD & Blu-ray



Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country – Ultra HD & Blu-ray Includes Director’s Cut



The Original Motion Picture Collection, as well as the single-film releases, will be available on September 6, 2022. Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for reviews of these items as they become available.

Check out the official packaging art below.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan Star Trek III: The Search for Spock Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home Star Trek V: The Final Frontier Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

