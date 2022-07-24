Connect with us

The TNG crew returns in new Star Trek: Picard season 3 SDCC teaser

Published

Paramount+

Getting the band back together… for Picard season 3

The crew of the Enterprise-D has returned and we now have our first look at the re-assembled cast in what will be the final season of Star Trek: Picard.

On Saturday, Paramount+ revealed the first teaser for the upcoming third season, during their Star Trek Universe trio of panels at San Diego Comic-Con.

“You’re only as good as those around you,” says Patrick Stewart as Picard in the new teaser, as we see LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge, Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker, Michael Dorn as Worf, Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi, Jonathan Frakes as William Riker, and Gates McFadden as Beverly Crusher.

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 SDCC Teaser

Interestingly not included in the teaser is Brent Spiner, who had previously been announced and is credited in the series’ third season.

New Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Character Portraits

In addition to the new teaser, Paramount+ has released new character portraits of the season’s stars.

Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard
Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: PICARD. Photo Cr: Joe Pugliese/Paramount+. © 2022 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Jonathan Frakes as William Riker
Jonathan Frakes as William Riker of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: PICARD. Photo Cr: Joe Pugliese/Paramount+. © 2022 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi
Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: PICARD. Photo Cr: Joe Pugliese/Paramount+. © 2022 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Michael Dorn as Worf
Michael Dorn as Worf of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: PICARD. Photo Cr: Joe Pugliese/Paramount+. © 2022 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverly Crusher
Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverly Crusher of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: PICARD. Photo Cr: Joe Pugliese/Paramount+. © 2022 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge
LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: PICARD. Photo Cr: Joe Pugliese/Paramount+. © 2022 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine
Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: PICARD. Photo Cr: Joe Pugliese/Paramount+. © 2022 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker
Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: PICARD. Photo Cr: Joe Pugliese/Paramount+. © 2022 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

First announced back in April, this new trailer and images give us our first look at TNG’s primary cast as their iconic characters since they last appeared on screen together twenty years ago in 2002’s Star Trek: Nemesis.

Star Trek: Picard season 3 is expected to premiere on Paramount+ in 2023.

In this article:
