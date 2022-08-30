Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 arrives on Blu-ray & DVD in October

The release will include all 10 season two episodes, plus an hour of special features.

Published

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 coming to Blu-ray in October

Details on the Star Trek: Picard Season 2 home video release

The second season of Star Trek: Picard will beam down onto Blu-ray, DVD and a limited-edition Blu-ray Steelbook on October 4th.

The release, which is now available for pre-order on Amazon, will include all ten season two episodes along with an hour of bonus content, including featurettes on the USS Stargazer and an exploration of Picard’s chateau.

Scroll down for a full list of special features along with a video preview.

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Episodes:

The ten-episode second season includes:

  • Episode 201: “The Star Gazer”
  • Episode 202: “Penance”
  • Episode 203: “Assimilation”
  • Episode 204: “Watcher”
  • Episode 205: “Fly Me to the Moon”
  • Episode 206: “Two of One”
  • Episode 207: “Monsters”
  • Episode 208: “Mercy”
  • Episode 209: “Hide and Seek”
  • Episode 210: “Farewell”

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Special Features:

  • THE USS STARGAZER – The featurette takes a deep dive into the creation of the USS Stargazer from conception to build out and features exclusive timelapse photography alongside Production Designer Dave Blass, who brought the original TNG art department onboard, including the famed Star Trek graphic artist Michael Okuda, and design artists Doug Drexler and John Eaves to recreate the latest USS Stargazer.

  • THE CHATEAU – Led by Production Designer Dave Blass and Prop Master Jeff Lombardi, the featurette explores the transition of Picard’s chateau following its redesign and conversion to the Dataverse in season one.

  • THE TRIAL IS OVER – The intimate, behind-the-scenes look connects fans with John de Lancie who reprises his role as Q, playing a significant part in the season two story arc.

  • REBUILDING THE BORG QUEEN – The featurette showcases actress Annie Wersching as she discusses stepping into the role of the Borg Queen. After 25 years, the iconic character returns through advanced design and production techniques, which are further discussed by Designer Neville Page, Prosthetics Master Vincent Van Dyke and Make-Up Department Head James MacKinnon.

  • PICARD PROPS – Property Master Jeff Lombardi takes fans on a tour that showcases the various props created for STAR TREK: PICARD – SEASON TWO.

  • PICARD PASSAGES – Alongside cast and crew, fans will follow the heroes from STAR TREK: PICARD through time and space as they encounter old and new friends, as well as challenges, in the latest season.

  • GAG REEL

  • DELETED SCENES

Trailer:

Blu-ray and DVD:

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Blu-ray (L) and DVD (R)
Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Blu-ray (L) and DVD (R) | Credit: Paramount Home Entertainment

Limited edition Steelbook:

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Limited-Edition Blu-ray Steelbook
Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Limited-Edition Blu-ray Steelbook | Credit: Paramount Home Entertainment

Pre-order info

The limited edition Blu-ray Steelbook, Blu-ray and DVD include the above special features, in addition to all ten of the second season episodes. All three formats will be available on October 4th and are now available to pre-order on Amazon.

Star Trek: Picard season two stars Patrick Stewart (Jean-Luc Picard), Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine), Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), Alison Pill (Dr. Agnes Jurati), Evan Evagora (Elnor), Isa Briones (Dahj), Orla Brady (Laris), Santiago Cabrera (Cristóbal Rios) and Brent Spiner (Adam Soong), along with special guest stars Annie Wersching (Borg Queen), Whoopi Goldberg (Guinan) and John de Lancie (Q). 

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the news on Star Trek: PicardStar Trek: Strange New WorldsStar Trek: DiscoveryStar Trek: Lower DecksStar Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram.

In this article:
Written By

Founded TrekNews.net in 2011. UX, visual designer, and published photographer based in the Boston area. Connoisseur of Star Trek, sci-fi, '80s horror, synthwave sounds, and tacos. You can follow Brian on Twitter @brianwilkins.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Facebook

Twitter

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Articles

New Photos of Paul Wesley as Captain James T. Kirk New Photos of Paul Wesley as Captain James T. Kirk

News

New Photos of Paul Wesley as Captain James T. Kirk

Paul Wesley takes over the iconic role of Captain James T. Kirk Following the release of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds‘ first season finale,...

July 7, 2022

Review

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 Finale “A Quality of Mercy” Review: An ‘Original Series’ remix featuring ‘Strange New Worlds’

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 Episode 10 “A Quality of Mercy” Review After not addressing it for most of the season, Star...

July 7, 2022
First Six Star Trek Movies getting 4K Ultra HD collection, standalone releases First Six Star Trek Movies getting 4K Ultra HD collection, standalone releases

News

First Six Star Trek Movies getting 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray collection, standalone releases

The comprehensive 15-disc collection includes the first six big-screen adventures featuring the original series crew in 4K Ultra HD Star Trek fans will soon...

July 6, 2022
Denise Crosby teases the return of Tasha Yar in Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Denise Crosby teases the return of Tasha Yar in Star Trek: Picard Season 3

News

Denise Crosby teases the return of Tasha Yar in Star Trek: Picard Season 3

The 56-Year Mission convention is underway in Las Vegas and the first bit of news out of the event is Denise Crosby teasing the...

August 25, 2022

AboutContactTip UsTerms of UsePrivacy Notice

TrekNews.net, the website, the promotion thereof and/or any exhibition of material created by TrekNews.net is not endorsed or sponsored by or affiliated with CBS/Paramount Pictures or the STAR TREK franchise.


© 2011–2022 TrekNews.net