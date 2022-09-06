Star Trek: The Original Motion Picture 6-Movie Collection Review: The definitive TOS film release has arrived

Star Trek: The Original Motion Picture 6-Movie Collection

For the past year, fans have enjoyed the first four Star Trek films on 4K in high-dynamic range (HDR) thanks to The Original 4-Movie Collection. That release marked the first time those movies were available on the top-tier home media format that is 4K/HDR, and we called it the definitive way to watch those movies. But, as they say, good things come to those who wait. One year to the day after that four-movie collection was released, Paramount Home Entertainment has unleashed what is now, for sure, without a doubt, the definitive Original Series movie collection: Star Trek: The Original Motion Picture 6-Movie Collection.

What’s in the box?

Forgetting the wordy name, bundled in this impressive box set are the first six Star Trek feature films. Excitingly, Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country marks their debut in 4K/HDR with this release. Fans everywhere will be overjoyed at seeing some of the most important moments in Star Trek, such as Spock toasting a marshmellen or Kirk wrestling with himself, in all the fidelity 4K/HDR offers! Star Trek: 6-Movie Collection

Let’s get the main contents of the box set out of the way:

Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition – Ultra HD & Blu-ray Additional Blu-ray with bonus content





– Ultra HD & Blu-ray Star Trek: The Motion Picture (Theatrical Cut) – Ultra HD & Blu-ray





– Ultra HD & Blu-ray Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan – Ultra HD & Blu-ray Includes Director’s Cut (as released in 2016)





– Ultra HD & Blu-ray Star Trek III: The Search for Spock – Ultra HD & Blu-ray





– Ultra HD & Blu-ray Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home – Ultra HD & Blu-ray





– Ultra HD & Blu-ray Star Trek V: The Final Frontier – Ultra HD & Blu-ray





– Ultra HD & Blu-ray Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country – Ultra HD & Blu-ray Includes Director’s Cut (as released in 2004)

– Ultra HD & Blu-ray

Importantly, The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition included in this release is the remastered version that was released earlier this year only on Paramount+. You can check out our interview with producer David C. Fein about what it took to bring this impressive version of the classic movie to life.

This box set also includes digital copies of all six films, as well as 1080p Blu-ray counterparts. Remember, you can only watch these movies in 4K/HDR if you have a 4K/HDR-capable TV and a 4K/HDR Blu-ray player. Game consoles such as the Xbox One X, Xbox Series S/X, and PlayStation 5 will play 4K/HDR discs.

(A side note: what did Walter Koenig or George Takai ever do to Paramount? Theirs are the only faces not seen on the covers of both the four-movie and six-movie collections outside the case!)

Special Features

Yes, there are also a plethora of extras – basically all the previously released special features, and a few new items – so please get comfy as we list them all. Screenshot from Star Trek: The Motion Picture 4K Director’s Cut | Paramount Pictures

Star Trek: The Motion Picture – Director’s Edition

4K Ultra HD Disc

Audio Commentary featuring David C. Fein, Mike Matessino, and Daren Dochterman

Audio Commentary featuring Robert Wise, Douglas Trumbull, John Dykstra, Jerry Goldsmith, and Stephen Collins

Text Commentary featuring Michael and Denise Okuda

Isolated Score Track (found in the settings menu)

Blu-ray Disc

Audio Commentary featuring David C. Fein, Mike Matessino, and Daren Dochterman

Audio Commentary featuring Robert Wise, Douglas Trumbull, John Dykstra, Jerry Goldsmith, and Stephen Collins

Text Commentary featuring Michael and Denise Okuda

Isolated Score Track (found in the settings menu)

Bonus Blu-ray Disc

NEW The Human Adventure 8-Part Documentary (HD 48:17 Total) Preparing the Future A Wise Choice Refitting the Enterprise Sounding Off V’GER Return to Tomorrow A Grand Theme The Grand Vision

NEW Three Deleted Scenes (HD 4:31 Total) Ilia & Decker in Engineering Security Guard Three Casualties

NEW Effects Tests (HD 3:30)

NEW Costume Tests (HD 4:40)

NEW Computer Display Graphics (HD 3:10)

The Star Trek Universe Phase II: The Lost Enterprise (SD 12:39) A Bold New Enterprise (SD 29:41) Redirecting the Future (SD 14:06) The Longest Trek: Writing the Motion Picture (HD 10:44) Special Star Trek Reunion (HD 9:37) Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 001: The Mystery Behind V’Ger (HD 4:24) The New Frontier: Resurrecting Star Trek (HD 30:01) Maiden Voyage: Making Star Trek: The Motion Picture (HD 29:13)

Storyboards Vulcan Enterprise Departure V’Ger Revealed

Deleted Scenes – 1979 Theatrical Cut Trims (SD 6:08) Outtakes/Memory Wall (SD 2:49) Vulcan and Starfleet (SD 4:15) Attack on the Enterprise (SD 2:36) Cloud Journey (SD 3:31) V’Ger Flyover (SD 5:04) Wing Walk (SD 4:48)

Deleted Scenes – 1983 TV Version Sulu and Ilia 1 (SD 1:06) Sulu and Ilia 2 (SD 00:27) Kirk’s Quarters (SD 00:21) Officer’s Lounge (SD 00:13) Attack on the Enterprise (SD 1:08) Intruder Transformation (SD 00:32) A Huge Vessel (SD 00:47) Kirk Follows Spock (SD 1:13) Ilia’s Quarters 1 (SD 1:05) Ilia’s Quarters 2 (SD 1:20) Its Creator Is a Machine (SD 00:17)

Teaser Trailer

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

Star Trek: The Motion Picture – Theatrical Cut

4K Ultra HD Disc

NEW Isolated Score in legacy Dolby Digital 2.0 Stereo

Audio Commentary featuring Michael & Denise Okuda, Judith & Garfield Reeves-Stevens, and Daren Dochterman

Blu-ray Disc

NEW Isolated Score in legacy Dolby Digital 2.0 Stereo

Audio Commentary featuring Michael & Denise Okuda, Judith & Garfield Reeves-Stevens, and Daren Dochterman

Library Computer Viewing Mode

Production: The Longest Trek: Writing the Motion Picture (HD, 11 min)

The Star Trek Universe (HD) Special Star Trek Reunion (10 min) Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 001: The Mystery Behind V’Ger (4 min)

Deleted Scenes (SD, 8 min)

Storyboards (HD)

Trailers (HD, SD, 8 min): a teaser is joined by the theatrical preview and seven TV spots. Star

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

4K Ultra HD Disc

Audio Commentary featuring Nicholas Meyer

Audio Commentary (Theatrical Cut Only) featuring Nicholas Meyer & Manny Coto

Blu-ray Disc

Audio Commentary featuring Nicholas Meyer

Audio Commentary (Theatrical Cut Only) featuring Nicholas Meyer & Manny Coto

Text Commentary (Director’s Cut Only) featuring Michael and Denise Okuda

Library Computer Viewing Mode (Theatrical Cut)

The Genesis Effect: Engineering The Wrath of Khan (HD, 28 min)

Production (SD, HD) Captain’s Log (27 min) Designing Khan (24 min) Interviews (11 min) with William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, and Ricardo Montalbán Where No Man Has Gone Before: The Visual Effects of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (18 min) James Horner: Composing Genesis (10 min)

The Star Trek Universe (HD, SD) Collecting Star Trek’s Movie Relics (11 min) A Novel Approach (29 min) Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 002: Mystery Behind Ceti Alpha VI (3 min)

Farewell: A Tribute to Ricardo Montalbán (HD, 5 min)

Storyboards (HD)

Trailer (HD)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

4K Ultra HD Disc

Audio Commentary featuring Leonard Nimoy, Harve Bennett, Charles Correll, & Robin Curtis

Audio Commentary featuring Ronald D. Moore & Michael Taylor

Blu-ray Disc

Audio Commentary featuring Leonard Nimoy, Harve Bennett, Charles Correll, & Robin Curtis

Audio Commentary featuring Ronald D. Moore & Michael Taylor

Library Computer Viewing Mode

Production (HD, SD) EASTER EGG! Ken Ralston on Models and Creature Effects (7 min) Captain’s Log (26 min) Terraforming and the Prime Directive (26 min) Industry Light & Magic: The Visual Effects of Star Trek (14 min) Spock: The Early Years (6 min)

The Star Trek Universe (HD, SD) Space Docks and Birds-of-Prey (28 min) Speaking Klingon (21 min) Klingon and Vulcan Costumes (12 min) Star Trek and the Science Fiction Museum and Hall of Fame (17 min) Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 003: Mystery Behind the Vulcan Katra Transfer (3 min)

Photo Galleries (HD) contains two sets of BTS photos and publicity stills

Storyboards (HD)

Trailer (HD)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

4K Ultra HD Disc

Audio Commentary featuring William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy

Audio Commentary featuring Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman

Blu-ray Disc

Audio Commentary featuring William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy

Audio Commentary featuring Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman

Library Computer Viewing Mode

Production (HD, SD) Future’s Past: A Look Back (28 min) On Location (7 min) Dailies Deconstruction (4 min) Below-the-Line: Sound Design (12 min) Pavel Chekov’s Screen Moments (6 min)

The Star Trek Universe (HD, SD) Time Travel: The Art of the Possible (11 min) The Language of Whales (6 min) A Vulcan Primer (8 min) Kirk’s Women (8 min) Star Trek: The Three-Picture Saga (10 min) Star Trek for a Cause (6 min) Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 004: The Whale Probe (4 min)

Visual Effects Featurettes (SD) From Outer Space to the Ocean (15 min) The Bird-of-Prey (3 min)

Original Cast Interviews (SD) William Shatner (15 min) Leonard Nimoy (16) DeForest Kelley (13 min)

Special Tributes (SD) Roddenberry Scrapbook (8 min) Featured Artist: Mark Lenard (13 min)

Production Gallery (SD)

Storyboards Galleries (HD)

Theatrical Trailer (HD)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

4K Ultra HD Disc

Audio Commentary by William Shatner and Liz Shatner

Audio Commentary by Michael & Denise Okuda, Judith & Garfield Reeves-Stevens, and Daren Dochterman

Blu-ray Disc

Audio Commentary by William Shatner and Liz Shatner

Audio Commentary by Michael & Denise Okuda, Judith & Garfield Reeves-Stevens, and Daren Dochterman

Library Computer

Production Harve Bennett’s Pitch to Sales Team (SD 1:42) The Journey: A Behind-The-Scenes Documentary (SD 28:55) Makeup Tests (SD 9:50) Pre-Visualization Models (SD 1:41) Rockman in the Raw (SD 5:37) Star Trek V Press Conference (SD 13:42)

The Star Trek Universe Herman Zimmerman: A Tribute (SD 19:09) Original Interview: William Shatner (SD 14:37) Cosmic Thoughts (SD 13:05) That Klingon Couple (SD 13:05) A Green Future? (SD 9:24) Star Trek Honors NASA (HD 9:57) Hollywood Walk of Fame: James Doohan (SD 3:07) Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 005: Nimbus III (HD 3:02)

Deleted Scenes Mount Rushmore (SD 00:18) Insults (SD 2:03) Behold Paradise (SD 00:52) Spock’s Pain (SD 1:02)

Production Gallery (SD 4:04)

The Gag Reel (SD 1:08)

Storyboards Sha Ka Ree The Face of God Escape

Theatrical Trailers

TV Spots

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

4K Ultra HD Disc

Theatrical Cut Audio Commentary featuring Nicholas Meyer and Denny Martin Flinn

Theatrical Cut Audio Commentary featuring Larry Nemecek and Ira Steven Behr

Director’s Cut Text Commentary featuring Michael and Denise Okuda

Blu-ray Disc

Audio Commentary by Nicholas Meyer and Denny Martin Flinn

Audio Commentary by Larry Nemecek and Ira Steven Behr

Library Computer

The Perils of Peacemaking (SD 26:30)

Stories from Star Trek VI It Started with a Story (SD 9:46) Prejudice (SD 5:02) Director Nicholas Meyer (SD 5:57) Shakespeare & General Chang (SD 5:53) Bring It to Life (SD 23:26) Farewell & Goodbye (SD 7:04)

The Star Trek Universe Conversations with Nicholas Meyer (SD 9:33) Klingons: Conjuring the Legend (SD 20:43) Federation Operatives (SD 4:53) Penny’s Toy Box (SD 6:06) Together Again (SD 4:56) Tom Morga: Alien Stuntman (HD 4:57) To Be or Not to Be: Klingons and Shakespeare (HD 23:04) Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 006: Praxis (HD 2:38)

Farewell DeForest Kelley: A Tribute (SD 13:19)

Original Interviews William Shatner (SD 5:05) Leonard Nimoy (SD 6:26) DeForest Kelley (SD 5:00) James Doohan (SD 5:33) Nichelle Nichols (SD 5:39) George Takei (SD 5:28) Walter Koenig (SD 5:28) Iman (SD 5:04)

Production Gallery (SD 3:24)

Storyboards Praxis Assassins Rura Penthe Leaving Spacedock (Omitted)

Promotional Materials 1991 Convention Presentation by Nicholas Meyer (SD 4:43) Teaser Trailer Theatrical Trailer



Video Quality

Does the video quality of these movies stand up to high expectations? They sure do! (For context, we watched these movies on an LG C2 OLED television). We already know the theatrical cut of Star Trek: The Motion Picture and Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan look fantastic in 4K/HDR thanks to last year’s release, and it’s safe to say the transfers of Star Trek V and VI from 1080p, which was the highest resolution available before today, to 4K is striking. It’s four times the number of pixels, after all. And the addition of color-boosting high dynamic range, which resolves a film’s colors in more natural quality, is the icing on the cake. If you haven’t seen these movies in a while, now is the perfect time to rewatch them. Likewise, newer fans who haven’t had the opportunity to see these classic movies now can do so in the most modern way possible.

A major attraction of this set is the inclusion of the recently released The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition, which is itself a thorough remaster of 2001’s The Motion Picture – Director’s Edition, which added new VFX and trimmed scenes to make the movie flow more nicely. Before today, this remastered The Motion Picture – Director’s Edition was only available via Paramount+. No more! The inherent visual benefits of on-disc playback compared to streaming make this disc-based The Motion Picture – Director’s Edition an incredible treat for fans. We already knew an astonishing amount of time and effort went into making the 2022 version of The Motion Picture, and now the work of David C. Fein and his team can be seen in all its glory. Watch this one on the biggest screen possible.

(If you’re a Motion Picture superfan, there is a special, more elaborate release dedicated solely to this movie that includes a multitude of extras, including the first-ever widescreen presentation of the Special Longer Version of Star Trek: The Motion Picture, originally created for broadcast television in 1983.)

We want to take a moment to note our experience with The Final Frontier. That movie, released in 1989, is famous (or infamous) for less-than-ideal visual effects, even compared to its predecessors. If you see this movie in 4K/HDR, some scenes, like the journey across the Great Barrier or Sybok’s introduction in the desert, will look fabulous, with bright, vivid colors that show off landscapes and the creative but lower-budget visual effects done by Associates and Ferren.

On the flip side, some of the bad VFX, like some orbiting shots of the Enterprise or Kirk battling God, will look particularly bad thanks to the higher resolution and lack of any remastering work like The Motion Picture – Director’s Edition. Of course, that’s not a reason to skip what’s objectively the best Star Trek movie (especially considering Strange New Worlds seems to be inspired by the film), just a heads-up that you should expect to see some ugliness. Star Trek V is really the only TOS film with this problem, as the beautiful model-heavy VFX done by Industrial Light and Magic for every other Star Trek movie other than The Motion Picture look fantastic in this collection. You’ll want to sell your old Star Trek movie discs, that’s for sure. Star Trek: 6-Movie Collection (2022) vs. Star Trek: 4-Movie Collection (2021)

But I bought the Four-Movie Collection last year!

A quick note for those a little angsty about buying the four-movie collection last year, only for the six-movie collection to come out this year: we understand your pain. But just know each of these movies has its own standalone release. So, if you have the four-movie collection, you could buy Star Trek V and Star Trek IV individually to complete your TOS-era movie collection. Just know The Motion Picture included in last year’s collection was the theatrical cut only, and not the recently remastered Director’s Edition. You can get the remastered Director’s Edition individually here.

The fact that Paramount Home Entertainment is double-dipping with releasing a partial Star Trek movie collection last year only to release a complete collection this year is understandably frustrating for consumers. (The salt on the wound is that the six-movie collection and the four-movie collection share almost the same box art, albeit with a dark background for the newer collection along with a few new elements to reflect the additional movies.) The individual Blu-ray releases help soften the blow a bit, but we still must question why the back-to-back releases. Sure, they were probably trying to hit a sales mark by releasing the incomplete TOS movie collection last year, and perhaps the Star Trek V and VI transfers weren’t completed yet, but this release schedule likely just makes fans weary of any future movie collections Paramount wants to sell. We would have liked to see a discount given to verified owners of the four-movie collection, but alas…

What does a Star Trek fan need with this box set?

There’s no beating around the bush: if you are someone who values the disc-based video quality upgrade over streaming, and the ownership stability that comes with home media, there’s no reason not to get this collection. Not only does this set include every TOS movie and all available director’s editions, along with every extra feature under the sun, but these decades-old films will look as best they can if you have the necessary hardware. It’ll make the perfect addition to your home media cabinet, and the Star Trek fan in your life will thank you. It’ll certainly satisfy us media hounds until Paramount releases a TNG movie collection, which surely must be in the works.

