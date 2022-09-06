Star Trek Day 2022 Details: Patrick Stewart, Nichelle Nichols tribute... and a few surprises

Star Trek Day 2022 to feature Strange New Worlds, Picard, Discovery, Lower Decks, and Prodigy, along with some announcements

Paramount’s Star Trek Day event is upon us. The third annual streaming event takes place this Thursday, September 8th, and will feature a myriad of guests from Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and Star Trek: Lower Decks — and of course a tease of some surprises.

The two-hour event, emanating from the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, will be available to stream for free, beginning at 3pm ET/12pm PT. This year’s Star Trek Day will be hosted by Tawny Newsome and Paul F. Tompkins with the red carpet co-hosted by Jackie Cox (RuPaul’s Drag Race) and Mary Chieffo (Star Trek: Discovery) as they interview Star Trek cast members from past to present.

Star Trek Day lineup

Segment 1: Opening remarks with hosts Tawny Newsome and Paul F. Tompkins.



Segment 2: Star Trek: Picard, featuring Patrick Stewart, Jeri Ryan, and Michelle Hurd as they discuss the upcoming third and final season of the series.



Segment 3: Star Trek: Discovery with series regular Wilson Cruz as he gives a behind-the-scenes look at the Discovery set and an appearance by series lead Sonequa Martin-Green.



Segment 4: Star Trek: Lower Decks with series regulars Tawny Newsome and Noel Wells as they discuss what’s to come in the series’ fourth season.



Segment 5: Star Trek: Prodigy with voice cast members Kate Mulgrew and Brett Gray, along with some “special reveals.”



Segment 6: Nichelle Nichols Tribute looking at the career of the trailblazing actress.



Segment 7: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds with castmembers Rebecca Romijn, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, and Babs Olusanmokun as they tease what’s to come in season two.

As we previously reported, the event will also feature some additional programming, including:

Put On Your Best Face where a lucky fan will be transformed into a Star Trek alien by a series make-up artist.



Star Trek Cosplay Runway hosted by Jackie Cox, fans will strut the runway in their finest Star Trek cosplay.



Special Music with Guest Reggie Watts from The Late Late Show with James Corden.



Stand-Up Comedy with Brian Posehn (Mr. Show, The Big Bang Theory).

Fans will be able to live-stream the event for free at StarTrek.com/Day, on the Paramount+ and Star Trek Official YouTube channels, along with Facebook (@StarTrek), Twitter (@StarTrekonPPlus), and TikTok (@ParamountPlus). It will also be available to stream for free in the U.S. only on Paramount+’s Twitch page.

Star Trek Day trailer:

Star Trek Day stream (upcoming)

