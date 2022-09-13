Connect with us

‘Next Gen’ reunion set for Star Trek Universe panel at NYCC in October

Next Gen reunion headlines Star Trek Universe programming at NYCC in October
Star Trek Universe programming beaming down to New York Comic Con 2022

Ahead of their on-screen reunion as part of Star Trek: Picard season three, the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation will come together as part of Paramount’s Star Trek Universe programming at this year’s New York Comic-Con.

Star Trek: Picard series lead Patrick Stewart will be joined on stage by Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton, Gates McFadden, Brent Spiner, Marina Sirtis and Michael Dorn, along with Executive Producers Alex Kurtzman, Rod Roddenberry and Terry Matalas on Saturday, October 8th.

In addition to the Picard panel, Star Trek: Discovery‘s Sonequa Martin-Green will join Executive Producers Alex Kurtzman, Rod Roddenberry and Michelle Paradise to discuss Michael Burnham’s journey throughout the series. Additionally, Star Trek: Prodigy’s Kate Mulgrew, Ella Purnell, Brett Gray and Jameela Jamil, alongside Executive Producers Alex Kurtzman, Rod Roddenberry, Kevin Hageman, Dan Hageman and Ben Hibon will appear on stage together to discuss what to expect from the series when it returns in October.

The Star Trek Universe panel takes place on Saturday, October 8 from 4–5:30 pm ET. While the panels will not likely be streamed live, TrekNews.net will be there to bring you all the late-breaking details.

Paramount released a sneak peek at what will be the final season of Star Trek: Picard during their Star Trek Day streaming event last week.

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Trailer:

New York Comic-Con kicks off Thursday, October 6, and runs through Sunday, October 9 at the Javits Center in New York, City. In addition to the Star Trek Universe panels, Anson Mount (Christopher Pike) and Melissa Navia (Erica Ortegas) from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, along with Christopher Lloyd (Klingon Commander Kruge) from Star Trek III: The Search for Spock are scheduled to appear as guests at the annual mega-event.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the news on Star Trek: PicardStar Trek: Strange New WorldsStar Trek: DiscoveryStar Trek: Lower DecksStar Trek: Prodigy, and more.

