Star Trek: Lower Decks Episode 306 “Hear All, Trust Nothing” Photos + Preview

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 6 “Hear All, Trust Nothing”
Star Trek: Lower Decks returns on Thursday, September 29 with the season’s sixth episode “Hear All, Trust Nothing“. We have your first look at the episode along with some preview images below.
The episode is written by Grace Parra Janney and directed by Fill Marc Sagadraca.
Episode synopsis:
The Cerritos crew unexpectedly spends a day on Deep Space Nine.
Preview photos:
One additional image was revealed during the latest episode of The Ready Room, featuring the Cerritos crew aboard Deep Space Nine.
Star Trek: Lower Decks season 3 teaser trailer:
Star Trek: Lower Decks is available on the Paramount+ streaming service in the U.S. and Latin America, internationally through Amazon Prime, on CTV Sci-Fi Channel, and streaming on Crave in Canada.
The first and second seasons of the series are now available on Blu-ray.
