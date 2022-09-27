Connect with us

Star Trek: Lower Decks Episode 306 "Hear All, Trust Nothing" Photos + Preview

Star Trek: Lower Decks Episode 306 "Hear All, Trust Nothing" Photos + Preview
Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 6 “Hear All, Trust Nothing”

Star Trek: Lower Decks returns on Thursday, September 29 with the season’s sixth episode “Hear All, Trust Nothing“. We have your first look at the episode along with some preview images below.

The episode is written by Grace Parra Janney and directed by Fill Marc Sagadraca.

Episode synopsis:

The Cerritos crew unexpectedly spends a day on Deep Space Nine.

Preview photos:

“Hear All, Trust Nothing” – Ep#306 –Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford and Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler of the Paramount+ series STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS. Photo: PARAMOUNT+ ©2022 CBS Interactive, Inc. All Rights Reserved
“Hear All, Trust Nothing” – Ep#306 –Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford and Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler of the Paramount+ series STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS. Photo: PARAMOUNT+ ©2022 CBS Interactive, Inc. All Rights Reserved
“Hear All, Trust Nothing” – Ep#306 –Jerry O’Conell as Commander Ransom, Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs , Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman of the Paramount+ series STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS. Photo: PARAMOUNT+ ©2022 CBS Interactive, Inc. All Rights Reserved

One additional image was revealed during the latest episode of The Ready Room, featuring the Cerritos crew aboard Deep Space Nine.

Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford and Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi
Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford and Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 3 teaser trailer:

Star Trek: Lower Decks is available on the Paramount+ streaming service in the U.S. and Latin America, internationally through Amazon Prime, on CTV Sci-Fi Channel, and streaming on Crave in Canada.

The first and second seasons of the series are now available on Blu-ray.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

