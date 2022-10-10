Star Trek: Lower Decks Episode 308 “Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus” New Images + Preview

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 8 “Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus”

Star Trek: Lower Decks returns on Thursday (October 13) with the eighth episode of season three “Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus” — a sequel to the series’ first season episode “Crisis Point”. We have your first look with a clip from the episode and new images below.

The episode is written by Ben Rodgers and directed by Michael Mullen.

Episode synopsis:

Boimler’s holodeck movie sequel tries to live up to the original.

Preview clip:

Preview photos:

Gillian Vigman as Doctor T’Ana, Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman and Jerry O’Conell as Commander Ransom

Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler and Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi

From “Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus”

From “Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus”

Star Trek: Lower Decks is available on the Paramount+ streaming service in the U.S. and Latin America, internationally through Amazon Prime, on CTV Sci-Fi Channel, and streaming on Crave in Canada.

The first and second seasons of the series are now available on Blu-ray.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.