Star Trek: Lower Decks Episode 308 “Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus” New Images + Preview

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 8 “Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus”
Star Trek: Lower Decks returns on Thursday (October 13) with the eighth episode of season three “Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus” — a sequel to the series’ first season episode “Crisis Point”. We have your first look with a clip from the episode and new images below.
The episode is written by Ben Rodgers and directed by Michael Mullen.
Episode synopsis:
Boimler’s holodeck movie sequel tries to live up to the original.
Preview clip:
Preview photos:
Phillip
October 10, 2022 at 3:51 pm
Anyone else notice the Luna-class starship on the Engineering display behind Boimler on the Wayferer bridge? Whoopsie!