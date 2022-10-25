Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

New Images from Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Season 3 Finale “The Stars at Night”

Published

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Finale "The Stars at Night" New Images + Preview
Paramount+

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 10 “The Stars at Night”

Star Trek: Lower Decks returns on Thursday (October 27) with the tenth and final episode of season three “The Stars at Night“. We have your first look with some new images below.

The episode is written by series creator Mike McMahan and directed by Jason Zurek.

Episode synopsis:

In the season three finale, The Cerritos crew must prove their worth in a mission race.

Preview images:

Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler and Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi
Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler and Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi
Jerry O'Conell as Commander Ransom, Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs, Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi, Dawn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, Paul F. Tompkins as Dr. Migleemo and Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler
Jerry O’Conell as Commander Ransom, Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs, Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi, Dawn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, Paul F. Tompkins as Dr. Migleemo and Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler
Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner
Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner
Dawn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman
Dawn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman

Star Trek: Lower Decks is available on the Paramount+ streaming service in the U.S. and Latin America, internationally through Amazon Prime, on CTV Sci-Fi Channel, and streaming on Crave in Canada.

The first and second seasons of the series are now available on Blu-ray.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Facebook

Twitter

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Articles

Star Trek: Picard Season Three Trailer Shows TNG Cast, Hero Ship, Sets February 2023 Release Date Star Trek: Picard Season Three Trailer Shows TNG Cast, Hero Ship, Sets February 2023 Release Date

News

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 trailer shows TNG cast, hero ship, set for February 2023 release

Star Trek: Picard to return in February for the series’ third and final season As part of the Star Trek Day festivities, Paramount has...

September 8, 2022
Star Trek Day 2022 Details: Patrick Stewart, Nichelle Nichols tribute... and a few surprises Star Trek Day 2022 Details: Patrick Stewart, Nichelle Nichols tribute... and a few surprises

News

Star Trek Day 2022 Details: Patrick Stewart, Nichelle Nichols tribute… and a few surprises

Star Trek Day 2022 to feature Strange New Worlds, Picard, Discovery, Lower Decks, and Prodigy, along with some announcements Paramount’s Star Trek Day event is upon us. The...

September 6, 2022
Star Trek: Lower Decks “Hear All, Trust Nothing” Review: Returning to what we left behind Star Trek: Lower Decks “Hear All, Trust Nothing” Review: Returning to what we left behind

Review

Star Trek: Lower Decks Episode 306 “Hear All, Trust Nothing” Review: Returning to what we left behind

Review Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 6 “Hear All, Trust Nothing” The Cerritos makes a surprise stop at everyone’s favorite Cardassian-turned-Federation space...

September 29, 2022
Star Trek: The Original Motion Picture 6-Movie Collection Review Star Trek: The Original Motion Picture 6-Movie Collection Review

Movies

Star Trek: The Original Motion Picture 6-Movie Collection Review: The definitive TOS film release has arrived

Star Trek: The Original Motion Picture 6-Movie Collection For the past year, fans have enjoyed the first four Star Trek films on 4K in...

September 6, 2022

AboutContactTip UsTerms of UsePrivacy Notice

TrekNews.net, the website, the promotion thereof and/or any exhibition of material created by TrekNews.net is not endorsed or sponsored by or affiliated with CBS/Paramount Pictures or the STAR TREK franchise.


© 2011–2022 TrekNews.net