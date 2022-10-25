New Images from Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Season 3 Finale “The Stars at Night”

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Episode 10 “The Stars at Night”

Star Trek: Lower Decks returns on Thursday (October 27) with the tenth and final episode of season three “The Stars at Night“. We have your first look with some new images below.

The episode is written by series creator Mike McMahan and directed by Jason Zurek.

Episode synopsis:

In the season three finale, The Cerritos crew must prove their worth in a mission race.

Preview images:

Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler and Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi

Jerry O’Conell as Commander Ransom, Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs, Noel Wells as Ensign Tendi, Dawn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, Paul F. Tompkins as Dr. Migleemo and Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler

Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner

Dawn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman

Star Trek: Lower Decks is available on the Paramount+ streaming service in the U.S. and Latin America, internationally through Amazon Prime, on CTV Sci-Fi Channel, and streaming on Crave in Canada.

The first and second seasons of the series are now available on Blu-ray.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.