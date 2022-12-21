New photos + preview of Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 19 “Supernova, Part I”

Preview: Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 19 “Supernova, Part I”

The first season of Star Trek: Prodigy is set to conclude over the next two weeks, in the form of a two-part finale. The penultimate first season episode “Supernova, Part I” lands on Paramount+ this Thursday. The episode is written by Erin McNamara and directed by Andrew L. Schmidt and will be available to stream on the streaming service Thursday, December 21.

Official synopsis:

Surrounded by the Federation armada, the crew attempts to stop their ship from destroying all of Starfleet.

Photos:

STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Supernova Part 1” EP#119 — Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog, Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Brett Gray as Dal, Kate Mulgrew as Janeway, Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Angus Imrie as Zero and Dee Bradley Baker as Murf in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.

STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Supernova Part 1” EP#119 — Brett Gray as Dal and Ella Purnell as Gwyn, in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.

STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Supernova Part 1” EP#119 — Angus Imrie as Zero, Brett Gray as Dal, Dee Bradley Baker as Murf, Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk and Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.

STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Supernova Part 1” EP#119 — Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk and Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.

STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Supernova Part 1” EP#119 — Angus Imrie as Zero, Brett Gray as Dal, Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog and Kate Mulgrew as Janeway in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.

STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Supernova Part 1” EP#119 — Ella Purnell as Gwyn in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.

Star Trek: Prodigy stars Kate Mulgrew (Admiral Janeway/Hologram Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), along with Billy Campbell (Captain Okona) and Robert Beltran (Chakotay).

