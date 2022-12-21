New photos + preview of Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 19 “Supernova, Part I”

Preview: Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 19 “Supernova, Part I”
The first season of Star Trek: Prodigy is set to conclude over the next two weeks, in the form of a two-part finale. The penultimate first season episode “Supernova, Part I” lands on Paramount+ this Thursday. The episode is written by Erin McNamara and directed by Andrew L. Schmidt and will be available to stream on the streaming service Thursday, December 21.
Official synopsis:
Surrounded by the Federation armada, the crew attempts to stop their ship from destroying all of Starfleet.
Photos:
Star Trek: Prodigy stars Kate Mulgrew (Admiral Janeway/Hologram Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), along with Billy Campbell (Captain Okona) and Robert Beltran (Chakotay).
