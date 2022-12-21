Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

New photos + preview of Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 19 “Supernova, Part I”

Published

New photos + preview of Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 19 "Supernova, Part I"
Paramount+

Preview: Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 19 “Supernova, Part I”

The first season of Star Trek: Prodigy is set to conclude over the next two weeks, in the form of a two-part finale. The penultimate first season episode “Supernova, Part I” lands on Paramount+ this Thursday. The episode is written by Erin McNamara and directed by Andrew L. Schmidt and will be available to stream on the streaming service Thursday, December 21.

Official synopsis:

Surrounded by the Federation armada, the crew attempts to stop their ship from destroying all of Starfleet.

Photos:

STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Supernova Part 1” EP#119 — Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog, Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Brett Gray as Dal, Kate Mulgrew as Janeway, Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Angus Imrie as Zero and Dee Bradley Baker as Murf in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Supernova Part 1” EP#119 — Brett Gray as Dal and Ella Purnell as Gwyn, in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Supernova Part 1” EP#119 — Angus Imrie as Zero, Brett Gray as Dal, Dee Bradley Baker as Murf, Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk and Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Supernova Part 1” EP#119 — Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk and Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Supernova Part 1” EP#119 — Angus Imrie as Zero, Brett Gray as Dal, Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog and Kate Mulgrew as Janeway in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.
STAR TREK: PRODIGY: “Supernova Part 1” EP#119 — Ella Purnell as Gwyn in STAR TREK: PRODIGY streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Nickelodeon/Paramount+ ©2022 VIACOM INTERNATIONAL. All Rights Reserved.

Star Trek: Prodigy stars Kate Mulgrew (Admiral Janeway/Hologram Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), along with Billy Campbell (Captain Okona) and Robert Beltran (Chakotay).

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Prodigy, Star Trek: PicardStar Trek: Strange New WorldsStar Trek: DiscoveryStar Trek: Lower Decks, and more.

You can follow us on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram.

In this article:
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Facebook

Twitter

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Articles

ReedPop's Star Trek: Mission Seattle convention has been cancelled ReedPop's Star Trek: Mission Seattle convention has been cancelled

Conventions and Events

ReedPop’s Star Trek: Mission Seattle convention has been cancelled

Following weeks of speculation on social media, convention organizer ReedPop has officially announced the cancellation of the Star Trek: Mission Seattle event — previously...

November 17, 2022
Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 13 "All the World's a Stage" Review Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 13 "All the World's a Stage" Review

Review

Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 13 “All the World’s a Stage” Review: One man does indeed play many parts

Review: Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episode 13 “All the World’s a Stage” This week’s Star Trek: Prodigy not only tells a story relevant...

November 10, 2022
Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 arrives on Blu-ray & DVD + details on our giveaway Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 arrives on Blu-ray & DVD + details on our giveaway

Contests & Giveaways

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 arrives on Blu-ray & DVD + details on our giveaway

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 now available on Blu-ray, DVD and Blu-ray Steelbook The fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery arrives on Blu-ray and...

December 6, 2022
Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 111 "Asylum" Review: The prettiest animated Star Trek series returns with more questions than answers Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 111 "Asylum" Review: The prettiest animated Star Trek series returns with more questions than answers

News

Star Trek: Prodigy Episode 111 “Asylum” Review: The beautifully animated series returns with more questions than answers

Review: Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episode 11 “Asylum” The most-gorgeous animated series out there returns for the second half of its first season,...

October 27, 2022

AboutContactTip UsTerms of UsePrivacy Notice

TrekNews.net, the website, the promotion thereof and/or any exhibition of material created by TrekNews.net is not endorsed or sponsored by or affiliated with CBS/Paramount Pictures or the STAR TREK franchise.


We're now on Mastodon.


© 2011–2022 TrekNews.net