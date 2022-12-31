Connect with us

Jean-Luc receives an unexpected message in new Star Trek: Picard Season 3 teaser

Jean-Luc Picard receives an unexpected message in new Star Trek: Picard Season 3 teaser
Following the release of the Star Trek: Prodigy season one finale on Thursday, Paramount+ has released an extended clip from the upcoming third season of Star Trek: Picard, in which Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) receives an encrypted long-range transmission on an old Enterprise-D combadge.

Check out the clip from the latest episode of The Ready Room below.

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 preview clip

“Communicator badge, belonging to Jean-Luc Picard, Captain, U.S.S. Enterprise, Stardate 4115.”

“Detecting encrypted long-range transmission via subspace frequency. It contains an uncommon codec.”

Our first look at the upcoming season dropped in the form of a teaser trailer at New York Comic Con in October.

The third and final season of Star Trek: Picard reunites the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation and is set to premiere on Paramount+ on Thursday, February 16, 2023. The season stars Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge, Michael Dorn as Worf, Jonathan Frakes as William Riker, Gates McFadden as Beverly Crusher, Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi, Brent Spiner as Lore, Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine and Michelle Hurd as Raffi.

