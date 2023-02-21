Connect with us

Star Trek: The Next Generation 4-Movie Collection beaming down in 4K this April

Paramount Home Entertainment

The TNG-era Star Trek films are finally coming to 4K Ultra HD this April

Your 4K collection will no longer be incomplete as Paramount Home Entertainment is set to release Star Trek: The Next Generation – 4-Movie Collection in 4K Ultra HD this spring. The new set will include all four TNG-era films — including Star Trek: Generations, Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: Insurrection, and Star Trek: Nemesis — in 4K, fully-remastered Blu-ray along with all legacy bonus content from previous releases and access to digital copies of each film on April 4, 2023.

The films will be available in the four-film collection and as individual releases.

Cover art and special features are detailed below.

Star Trek: Generations 4K Ultra HD cover art
STAR TREK: GENERATIONS Bonus Content

  • Commentary by director David Carson and Manny Coto
  • Commentary by Brannon Braga and Ronald D. Moore
  • Text Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda
  • Library Computer
  • Production
    • Uniting Two Legends
    • Stellar Cartography: Creating the Illusion
    • Strange New Worlds: The Valley of Fire
    • Scoring Trek
  • Visual Effects
    • Inside ILM: Models & Miniatures
    • Crashing the Enterprise
  • Scene Deconstruction
    • Main Title Sequence
    • The Nexus Ribbon
    • Saucer Crash Sequence
  • The Star Trek Universe
    • A Tribute to Matt Jeffries 
    • The Enterprise Lineage
    • Captain Picard’s Family Album
    • Creating 24th Century Weapons
    • Next Generation Designer Flashback Andrew Probert
    • Stellar Cartography on Earth
    • Brent Spiner – Data and Beyond Part 1
    • Trek Roundtable: Generations
    • Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 007: Trilithium
  • Deleted Scenes
  • Archives
  • Trailers
Star Trek: First Contact 4K Ultra HD cover art
STAR TREK: FIRST CONTACT Bonus Content

  • Commentary by director and actor Jonathan Frakes
  • Commentary by screenplay writers Brannon Braga and Ronald D. Moore
  • Commentary by Damon Lindelof and Anthony Pascale
  • Text commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda
  • Library Computer
  • Production
    • Making First Contact
    • The Art of First Contact
    • The Story
    • The Missile Silo
    • The Deflector Dish
    • From “A” to “E”
  • Scene Deconstruction
    • Borg Queen Assembly
    • Escape Pod Launch
    • Borg Queen’s Demise
  • The Star Trek Universe
    • Jerry Goldsmith: A Tribute
    • The Legacy of Zefram Cochrane
    • First Contact: The Possibilities
    • Industrial Light & Magic – The Next Generation
    • Greetings from the International Space Station
    • SpaceShipOne’s Historic Flight
    • Brent Spiner – Data and Beyond Part 2
    • Trek Roundtable: First Contact
    • Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 008: Temporal Vortex
  • The Borg Collective
    • Unimatrix One
    • The Queen
    • Design Matrix
  • Archives
  • Trailers
Star Trek: Insurrection 4K Ultra HD cover art
STAR TREK: INSURRECTION Bonus Content

  • Commentary by Jonathan Frakes and Marina Sirtis
  • Text Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda
  • Library Computer
  • Production
    • It Takes a Village
    • Location, Location, Location
    • The Art of Insurrection
    • Anatomy of a Stunt
    • The Story
    • Making Star Trek: Insurrection
    • Director’s Notebook
  • The Star Trek Universe
    • Westmore’s Aliens
    • Westmore’s Legacy
    • Star Trek’s Beautiful Alien Women
    • Marina Sirtis – The Counselor Is In
    • Brent Spiner – Data and Beyond Part 3
    • Trek Roundtable: Insurrection
    • Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 009: The Origins of the Ba’ku and Son’a Conflict
  • Creating the Illusion
    • Shuttle Chase
    • Drones
    • Duck Blind
  • Deleted Scenes
  • Archives
  • Advertising
Star Trek: Nemesis 4K Ultra HD cover art
STAR TREK: NEMESIS Bonus Content

  • Commentary by director Stuart Baird
  • Commentary by producer Rick Berman
  • Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda
  • Text Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda
  • Library Computer
  • Production
    • Nemesis Revisited
    • New Frontiers – Stuart Baird on Directing Nemesis
    • Storyboarding the Action
    • Red Alert! Shotting the Action of Nemesis
    • Build and Rebuild
    • Four-Wheeling in the Final Frontier
    • Screen Test: Shinzon
  • The Star Trek Universe
    • A Star Trek Family’s Final Journey
    • A Bold Vision of The Final Frontier
    • The Enterprise E
    • Reunion with The Rikers
    • Today’s Tech Tomorrow’s Data
    • Robot Hall of Fame
    • Brent Spiner – Data and Beyond Part 4
    • Trek Roundtable: Nemesis
    • Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 010: Thalaron Radiation
  • The Romulan Empire
    • Romulan Lore
    • Shinzon & the Viceroy
    • Romulan Design
    • The Romulan Senate
    • The Scimitar
  • Deleted Scenes
  • Archives
  • Trailers

Box set details:

The 4-movie box set features illustrated cover art to compliment the Star Trek: The Original Motion Picture 6-Movie Collection in 4K which was released last year.

This set will include all four TNG-era films in 4K, remastered Blu-ray and as digital downloads, along with all of the bonus features listed above.

Star Trek: The Next Generation - 4-Movie Collection and Star Trek: The Original Motion Picture 6-Movie Collection
Now available for pre-order

Ahead of the April 4 release date, you can pre-order Star Trek: The Next Generation 4-Movie Collection now on Amazon. Additionally, the individual releases of Star Trek: Generations, Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: Insurrection, and Star Trek: Nemesis in 4K are also available for pre-order.

Founded TrekNews.net in 2011. UX, visual designer, and published photographer based in the Boston area. Connoisseur of Star Trek, sci-fi, '80s horror, synthwave sounds, and tacos. You can follow Brian on Twitter @brianwilkins.

