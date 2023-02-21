Star Trek: The Next Generation 4-Movie Collection beaming down in 4K this April

The TNG-era Star Trek films are finally coming to 4K Ultra HD this April

Your 4K collection will no longer be incomplete as Paramount Home Entertainment is set to release Star Trek: The Next Generation – 4-Movie Collection in 4K Ultra HD this spring. The new set will include all four TNG-era films — including Star Trek: Generations, Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: Insurrection, and Star Trek: Nemesis — in 4K, fully-remastered Blu-ray along with all legacy bonus content from previous releases and access to digital copies of each film on April 4, 2023.

The films will be available in the four-film collection and as individual releases.

Cover art and special features are detailed below.

Star Trek: Generations 4K Ultra HD cover art

STAR TREK: GENERATIONS Bonus Content

Commentary by director David Carson and Manny Coto

Commentary by Brannon Braga and Ronald D. Moore

Text Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda

Library Computer

Production Uniting Two Legends Stellar Cartography: Creating the Illusion Strange New Worlds: The Valley of Fire Scoring Trek

Visual Effects Inside ILM: Models & Miniatures Crashing the Enterprise

Scene Deconstruction Main Title Sequence The Nexus Ribbon Saucer Crash Sequence

The Star Trek Universe A Tribute to Matt Jeffries The Enterprise Lineage Captain Picard’s Family Album Creating 24 th Century Weapons Next Generation Designer Flashback Andrew Probert Stellar Cartography on Earth Brent Spiner – Data and Beyond Part 1 Trek Roundtable: Generations Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 007: Trilithium

Deleted Scenes

Archives

Trailers

Star Trek: First Contact 4K Ultra HD cover art

STAR TREK: FIRST CONTACT Bonus Content

Commentary by director and actor Jonathan Frakes

Commentary by screenplay writers Brannon Braga and Ronald D. Moore

Commentary by Damon Lindelof and Anthony Pascale

Text commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda

Library Computer

Production Making First Contact The Art of First Contact The Story The Missile Silo The Deflector Dish From “A” to “E”

Scene Deconstruction Borg Queen Assembly Escape Pod Launch Borg Queen’s Demise

The Star Trek Universe Jerry Goldsmith: A Tribute The Legacy of Zefram Cochrane First Contact: The Possibilities Industrial Light & Magic – The Next Generation Greetings from the International Space Station SpaceShipOne’s Historic Flight Brent Spiner – Data and Beyond Part 2 Trek Roundtable: First Contact Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 008: Temporal Vortex

The Borg Collective Unimatrix One The Queen Design Matrix

Archives

Trailers

Star Trek: Insurrection 4K Ultra HD cover art

STAR TREK: INSURRECTION Bonus Content

Commentary by Jonathan Frakes and Marina Sirtis

Text Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda

Library Computer

Production It Takes a Village Location, Location, Location The Art of Insurrection Anatomy of a Stunt The Story Making Star Trek: Insurrection Director’s Notebook

The Star Trek Universe Westmore’s Aliens Westmore’s Legacy Star Trek’s Beautiful Alien Women Marina Sirtis – The Counselor Is In Brent Spiner – Data and Beyond Part 3 Trek Roundtable: Insurrection Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 009: The Origins of the Ba’ku and Son’a Conflict

Creating the Illusion Shuttle Chase Drones Duck Blind

Deleted Scenes

Archives

Advertising

Star Trek: Nemesis 4K Ultra HD cover art

STAR TREK: NEMESIS Bonus Content

Commentary by director Stuart Baird

Commentary by producer Rick Berman

Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda

Text Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda

Library Computer

Production Nemesis Revisited New Frontiers – Stuart Baird on Directing Nemesis Storyboarding the Action Red Alert! Shotting the Action of Nemesis Build and Rebuild Four-Wheeling in the Final Frontier Screen Test: Shinzon

The Star Trek Universe A Star Trek Family’s Final Journey A Bold Vision of The Final Frontier The Enterprise E Reunion with The Rikers Today’s Tech Tomorrow’s Data Robot Hall of Fame Brent Spiner – Data and Beyond Part 4 Trek Roundtable: Nemesis Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 010: Thalaron Radiation

The Romulan Empire Romulan Lore Shinzon & the Viceroy Romulan Design The Romulan Senate The Scimitar

Deleted Scenes

Archives

Trailers

Box set details:

The 4-movie box set features illustrated cover art to compliment the Star Trek: The Original Motion Picture 6-Movie Collection in 4K which was released last year.

This set will include all four TNG-era films in 4K, remastered Blu-ray and as digital downloads, along with all of the bonus features listed above.

Star Trek: The Next Generation – 4-Movie Collection and Star Trek: The Original Motion Picture 6-Movie Collection

Now available for pre-order

Ahead of the April 4 release date, you can pre-order Star Trek: The Next Generation 4-Movie Collection now on Amazon. Additionally, the individual releases of Star Trek: Generations, Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: Insurrection, and Star Trek: Nemesis in 4K are also available for pre-order.

