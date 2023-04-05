Paramount unveils 8 Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 character posters

Strange New Worlds Season 2 character posters feature Pike, Spock, Number One, Uhura, Chapel, M’Benga, Ortegas and Singh
Paramount+ has released eight new character portraits featuring the main cast of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds — ahead of the series’ second season.
The posters include colorful and partially blurred images of Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), Number One (Rebecca Romijn), Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), Nurse Christine Chapel (Jess Bush), La’an Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong), Cadet Nyota Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding), Dr. M’Benga (Babs Olusanmokun), and Lt. Erica Ortegas (Melissa Navia).
Check them out below.
Season 2 posters
As we’ve previously reported, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will return for its second season on Paramount+ on Thursday, June 15th. Ahead of its second season premiere, the series has also been announced for a third season.
The first season of Strange New World is now available on Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD in limited edition Steelbook packaging, and on DVD.
Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Ethan Peck as Spock, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley (a.k.a. Number One), Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, and Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas.
Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.