Paramount unveils 8 Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 character posters

Published

Paramount unveils 8 new Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 character posters
Paramount+

Strange New Worlds Season 2 character posters feature Pike, Spock, Number One, Uhura, Chapel, M’Benga, Ortegas and Singh

Paramount+ has released eight new character portraits featuring the main cast of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds — ahead of the series’ second season.

The posters include colorful and partially blurred images of Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), Number One (Rebecca Romijn), Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), Nurse Christine Chapel (Jess Bush), La’an Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong), Cadet Nyota Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding), Dr. M’Benga (Babs Olusanmokun), and Lt. Erica Ortegas (Melissa Navia).

Check them out below.

Season 2 posters

Anson Mount as Captain Pike
Anson Mount as Captain Pike
Ethan Peck as Spock
Ethan Peck as Spock
Rebecca Romijn as Una
Rebecca Romijn as Una
Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura
Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura
Christina Chong as La’an
Christina Chong as La'an
Melissa Navia as Ortegas
Melissa Navia as Ortegas
Babs Olusanmokun as M’Benga
Babs Olusanmokun as M'Benga
Jess Bush as Nurse Chapel
Jess Bush as Nurse Chapel

As we’ve previously reported, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will return for its second season on Paramount+ on Thursday, June 15th. Ahead of its second season premiere, the series has also been announced for a third season.

The first season of Strange New World is now available on Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD in limited edition Steelbook packaging, and on DVD.

Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Ethan Peck as Spock, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley (a.k.a. Number One), Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, and Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

