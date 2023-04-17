‘The Next Generation’ cast is back on the bridge of the Enterprise-D in new ‘Star Trek: Picard’ photo gallery

Ahead of this Thursday’s Star Trek: Picard series finale, Paramount+ has released a sepia-tone-themed collection of photos of the cast on the bridge of the USS Enterprise-D.

The new photos feature former Star Trek: The Next Generation cast members Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, LeVar Burton, Brent Spiner, Gates McFadden and Michael Dorn, along with Star Trek: Picard season three regulars Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd and Ed Speleers.

Check them out below.

Star Trek: Picard series finale publicity photos:

Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

Patrick Stewart as Picard in Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Cr: Sarah Coulter/Paramount+. © 2023 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Jonathan Frakes as William Riker

Jonathan Frakes as Riker in Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Cr: Sarah Coulter/Paramount+. © 2023 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi

Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi in Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Cr: Sarah Coulter/Paramount+. © 2023 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge

LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge in Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Cr: Sarah Coulter/Paramount+. © 2023 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Brent Spiner as Data

Brent Spiner as Data in Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Cr: Sarah Coulter/Paramount+. © 2023 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Gates McFadden as Beverly Crusher

Gates McFadden as Beverly Crusher in Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Cr: Sarah Coulter/Paramount+. © 2023 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Michael Dorn as Worf

Michael Dorn as Worf in Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Cr: Sarah Coulter/Paramount+. © 2023 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine

Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine in Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Cr: Sarah Coulter/Paramount+. © 2023 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Group photos

Jonathan Frakes as Riker, Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, Sir Patrick Stewart as Picard, Brent Spiner as Data, LeVar Burton as Geordi, Michelle Hurd as Raffi, Michael Dorn as Worf, Gates McFadden as Beverly Crusher and Ed Speleers as Jack Crusher in Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Cr: Sarah Coulter/Paramount+. © 2023 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Jonathan Frakes as Riker, Sir Patrick Stewart as Picard, Brent Spiner as Data, LeVar Burton as Geordi, Michael Dorn as Worf and Gates McFadden as Beverly Crusher in Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Cr: Sarah Coulter/Paramount+. © 2023 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Gates McFadden as Beverly Crusher, Patrick Stewart as Picard and Ed Speleers as Jack Crusher in Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Cr: Sarah Coulter/Paramount+. © 2023 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Gates McFadden as Beverly Crusher and Ed Speleers as Jack Crusher in Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Cr: Sarah Coulter/Paramount+. © 2023 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The Star Trek: Picard season three finale “The Last Generation” streams Thursday, April 20th on Paramount+.

The third and final season of Star Trek: Picard reunites the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation and stars Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge, Michael Dorn as Worf, Jonathan Frakes as William Riker, Gates McFadden as Beverly Crusher, Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi, Brent Spiner as Data/Lore, Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, Michelle Hurd as Raffi, along with Amanda Plummer as Vadic, Todd Stashwick as Captain Liam Shaw, and Ed Speleers as Jack Crusher.

