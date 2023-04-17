‘The Next Generation’ cast is back on the bridge of the Enterprise-D in new ‘Star Trek: Picard’ photo gallery

Ahead of this Thursday’s Star Trek: Picard series finale, Paramount+ has released a sepia-tone-themed collection of photos of the cast on the bridge of the USS Enterprise-D.
The new photos feature former Star Trek: The Next Generation cast members Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, LeVar Burton, Brent Spiner, Gates McFadden and Michael Dorn, along with Star Trek: Picard season three regulars Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd and Ed Speleers.
Check them out below.
Star Trek: Picard series finale publicity photos:
Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard
Jonathan Frakes as William Riker
Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi
LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge
Brent Spiner as Data
Gates McFadden as Beverly Crusher
Michael Dorn as Worf
Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine
Group photos
The Star Trek: Picard season three finale “The Last Generation” streams Thursday, April 20th on Paramount+.
The third and final season of Star Trek: Picard stars Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge, Michael Dorn as Worf, Jonathan Frakes as William Riker, Gates McFadden as Beverly Crusher, Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi, Brent Spiner as Data/Lore, Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, Michelle Hurd as Raffi, along with Amanda Plummer as Vadic, Todd Stashwick as Captain Liam Shaw, and Ed Speleers as Jack Crusher.
