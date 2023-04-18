Michelle Yeoh set to return as Philippa Georgiou in new Paramount+ film ‘Star Trek: Section 31’

Michelle Yeoh to star in Star Trek: Section 31

Academy Award-winning actress Michelle Yeoh will reprise her role as Philippa Georgiou in Star Trek: Section 31 — a new film announced by Paramount+ on Tuesday. The movie is being produced by CBS Studios, with production set to begin later this year.

Yeoh first appeared as (Captain) Georgiou in the Star Trek: Discovery premiere “The Vulcan Hello” in 2017 and played the character — along with her Mirror Universe counterpart — throughout the first three seasons of the series.

Star Trek: Section 31 has been in varying stages of development for years and was originally announced as a streaming series back in January 2019.

“I’m beyond thrilled to return to my ‘Star Trek’ family and to the role I’ve loved for so long,” said Michelle Yeoh. “Section 31 has been near and dear to my heart since I began the journey of playing Philippa all the way back when this new golden age of ‘Star Trek’ launched. To see her finally get her moment is a dream come true in a year that’s shown me the incredible power of never giving up on your dreams.” We can’t wait to share what’s in store for you, and until then: live long and prosper (unless Emperor Georgiou decrees otherwise)!”

Official description:

In STAR TREK: SECTION 31, Emperor Philippa Georgiou joins a secret division of Starfleet tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets and faces the sins of her past. Produced by CBS Studios, production will begin later this year.

“All the way back in 2017, before the first season of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY had even aired, Michelle had the idea to do a spin-off for her character, Philippa Georgiou,” said executive producer Alex Kurtzman. “She broke new ground as one of the first two women on screen in the pilot to usher in a new age of ‘Trek,’ and now, six years later, STAR TREK: SECTION 31 finally arrives on the heels of her latest groundbreaking win. Everyone on Team ‘Trek’ couldn’t be more thrilled to have our legendary friend return home to us as we expand our storytelling into new and uncharted corners of the Trekverse. Long live Emperor Georgiou; long live Michelle Yeoh!”

Doug Jones as Saru and Michelle Yeoh as Georgiou in the Star Trek: Discovery episode “Terra Firma, Part 2”

Star Trek: Section 31 will be written by Craig Sweeny and directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi. It will be executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, Craig Sweeny, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth and Michelle Yeoh, and is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the news on Star Trek: Section 31, along with Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.