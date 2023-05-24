Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Trailer + our first look at the series’ ‘Lower Decks’ crossover

Hold onto your saddles, the official Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 trailer has arrived. On Wednesday, Paramount+ unveiled the trailer for the series’ upcoming second season, featuring action sequences, exploration, and a budding relationship between two of the main characters.

In addition, we also get our first look at Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid as the live-action counterparts to their Star Trek: Lower Decks characters, Beckett Mariner and Brad Boimler.

Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler and Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner

The trailer features voiceovers by Anson Mount (Captain Christopher Pike), Paul Wesley (James T. Kirk), Christina Chong (La’an Noonien Singh), Babs Olusanmokun (Dr. M’Benga) and Celia Rose Gooding (Cadet Nyota Uhura).

Check it out below.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Trailer

Official description:

Captain Pike (Anson Mount), Number One (Rebecca Romijn), Spock (Ethan Peck) and the rest of the Enterprise crew are back exploring strange new worlds and boldly going where no one has gone before.

New Season 2 Poster

In addition to the trailer, Paramount also dropped a new poster for the series’ second season.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 beams down to Paramount+ on Thursday, June 15.

“Live long and prosper, Mr. Boimler.”

Ethan Peck as Spock

Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler

Teaser trailer

We got our first peek at the upcoming season last month when Paramount showed off the first teaser trailer.

Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Ethan Peck as Spock, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley (a.k.a. Number One), Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, and Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas along with series newcomers Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and Carol Kane as Pelia.

The first season of Strange New World is now available on Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD in limited edition Steelbook packaging, and on DVD.

