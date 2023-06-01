Connect with us

The entire first season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is available for free on YouTube

Published

The entire first season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is available for free on YouTube
Credit: Paramount+

You can now watch the first season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds for free… in the U.S.

With the second season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season two just around the corner, Paramount+ has made the entire 10-episode first season of the series available for free on YouTube (in the United States) for a limited time.

For those who haven’t subscribed to the streaming service, or for those who missed the first season completely, you can now catch up on the adventures of Captain Pike, Spock, and Number One ahead of this month’s second season premiere.

Episode 1 “Strange New Worlds”

Episode 2 “Children of the Comet”

Episode 3 “Ghosts of Illyria”

Episode 4 “Memento Mori”

Episode 5 “Spock Amok”

Episode 6 “Lift Us Where Suffering Cannot Reach”

Episode 7 “The Serene Squall”

Episode 8 “The Elysian Kingdom”

Episode 9 “All Those Who Wander”

Episode 10 “A Quality of Mercy”

A trailer for season two dropped last week, giving us a glimpse into what we’ll be in store for over the next few months. As we’ already we’ve previously reported, the returning cast of Strange New Worlds‘ will be joined by Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and Carol Kane as Pelia.

Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Ethan Peck as Spock, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley (a.k.a. Number One), Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, and Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 premieres June 15th on Paramount+.

The first season of Strange New World is now available on Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD in limited edition Steelbook packaging, and on DVD.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

