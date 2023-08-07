Connect with us

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 sneak peek reveals the surprise return of a Voyager castmember

Published

Star Trek: Prodigy creators drop a sneak peek at the series’ second season at Las Vegas convention

Star Trek: Prodigy creators Dan and Kevin Hageman gave fans an extended sneak peek at what’s to come in the series’ second season. During this weekend’s 57-Year Mission (STLV) convention in Las Vegas, the duo showed off an exclusive clip for those in attendance that reveals the return of a beloved Star Trek: Voyager character.

While the series is currently without a home, after being canceled by Paramount+, the Hageman brothers are optimistic about its future, saying they Are “99% sure” they’ll find a new outlet for Prodigy.

In the clip, we see Starfleet officers-in-training Dal (Brett Gray), Rok-Tak (Rylee Alazraqui), Zero (Angus Imrie), Jankom Pog (Jason Mantzoukas), and Murf (Dee Bradley Baker) after being reunited under the command of Admiral Janeway as they are introduced to one of her old shipmates aboard the USS Voyager.

Check out the clip at startrek.com.

Robert Picardo returns as The Doctor

Robert Picardo as The Doctor
Robert Picardo as The Doctor

The clip reveals the return of Robert Picardo as The Doctor, the emergency medical hologram (EMH), that he portrayed on Star Trek: Voyager’s seven-season run. Picardo joins fellow Voyager alum Kate Mulgrew (Janeway) and Robert Beltran (Chakotay) on the animated series.

USS Voyager-A

With the first season ship the Protostar “still under construction,” the crew also gets their first look at what appears to be the second season hero ship: the USS Voyager-A.

Screenshots:

The first season of Star Trek: Prodigy was removed from Paramount+ but both the first half (episodes 1–10) and the second half (episodes 11–20) are now available on Blu-ray and DVD.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

