Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 to premiere in April + watch a brand new clip from CCXP

This weekend, Paramount+ revealed that Star Trek: Discovery‘s fifth and final season would premiere on the streaming service this spring. They also debuted a brand-new clip from the upcoming season.

Discovery showrunner and executive producer Michelle Paradise, and series lead Sonequa Martin-Green announced at CCXP in Brazil that the final 10-episode season will launch sometime in April 2024 — nearly a year after it was first announced last March that the series would be concluding.

In addition to the announcement, a new clip from season five was shown and features Martin-Green as Capt. Michael Burnham and David Ajala as Book as they battle an unknown alien species.

Paramount+ also unveiled a new cast photo for Discovery’s final season, featuring Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira) and Callum Keith Rennie (Rayner).

The fifth and final season will find Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well … dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it.