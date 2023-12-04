Connect with us

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 to premiere in April + watch a brand new clip from CCXP

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 begins in April + Watch a brand new clip from CCXP
Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 launch details + a new clip and cast photo

This weekend, Paramount+ revealed that Star Trek: Discovery‘s fifth and final season would premiere on the streaming service this spring. They also debuted a brand-new clip from the upcoming season.

Discovery showrunner and executive producer Michelle Paradise, and series lead Sonequa Martin-Green announced at CCXP in Brazil that the final 10-episode season will launch sometime in April 2024 — nearly a year after it was first announced last March that the series would be concluding.

In addition to the announcement, a new clip from season five was shown and features Martin-Green as Capt. Michael Burnham and David Ajala as Book as they battle an unknown alien species.

Season 5 clip:

New cast photo:

Paramount+ also unveiled a new cast photo for Discovery’s final season, featuring Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira) and Callum Keith Rennie (Rayner).

L-R David Ajala as Book, Mary Wiseman as Tilly, Doug Jones as Saru, Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham, Wilson Cruz as Culber, Blu Del Barrio as Adira and Callum Keith Rennie as Raynor in season 5 of the Paramount+ original series STAR TREK: DISCOVERY. Photo Credit: James Dimmock/Paramount+

Season 5 synopsis:

The fifth and final season will find Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well … dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it.

Star Trek: Discovery is responsible for kicking off the current era of streaming Star Trek content back in 2017 and has spawned other Star Trek series, including Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Star Trek: Prodigy.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Prodigy, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks and more.

